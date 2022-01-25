Tuesday, Jan 25, 2022
Maharashtra: Police Crack Murder Case With Torn Medical Prescription, Arrests 3

Police arrested three persons involved in the crime, including the main accused Taslim Halim Ansari (30).

Updated: 25 Jan 2022 4:26 pm

Police in Bhiwandi in Thane district of Maharashtra has solved the murder of a man in just four days with the help of a torn medical prescription that was found with his body, an official said on Tuesday. Police arrested three persons involved in the crime, including the main accused Taslim Halim Ansari (30).

As per investigators, Taslim was having an affair with the wife of the deceased and planned his murder with the help of his two friends.
Police had found the body with multiple injuries dumped in a gunny bag under a bridge in Kamba village on January 20.
Police also found a torn prescription of a doctor and colours used for dying of pearls in the pockets of the deceased, DCP, zone II, Yogesh Chavan told reporters.

Police located the doctor but he couldn't identify the victim. Simultaneously, a police team enquired with workers of many factories if they knew the deceased. Meanwhile, police received information that the husband of a woman had not returned home for the last two days. However, when the picture of the victim was shown to the woman, she could not identify him as his face was swollen, he said. However, the victim was identified as Arman Sher Ali Shah by his son.

Police zeroed in on one Salman Shaikh using the victim's mobile phone, who spilled the beans on the crime. On the information given by him, a police team travelled to Uttar Pradesh to nab the two others but they managed to elude the police, the officer said."The duo was finally nabbed from near the Bhusawal railway station in Maharashtra when they were planning to return to Mumbai to evade arrest. They are identified as Taslim Halim Ansari and Bilal alias Chandbabu Sayeed Ansari," Chavan said.

The DCP said that Taslim and the wife of the victim were having an affair. As the victim came to know about the relationship, Taslim decided to kill him with the help of his friends, he added. A case was registered on charges of murder and destruction of evidence.

With PTI inputs.

