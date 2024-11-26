Maharashtra New CM LIVE: Eknath Shinde Resigns, To Act As Caretaker Chief Minister

Eknath Shinde resigns as Maharashtra Chief Minister PTI

Maharashtra Government Formation LIVE: The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance secured 230 seats in the 288-member assembly with BJP bagging 132 of them and Shiv sena and NCP getting 57 and 41 seats respectively. Eknath Shinde’s supporters are batting for his second term as CM claiming the landslide win was achieved under his leadership. Meanwhile, the leaders of the BJP are arguing that the party's highest-ever tally in the state assembly elections should make way for Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis to take oath as the CM this time.

LIVE UPDATES

26 Nov 2024, 01:20:20 pm IST Maharashtra New CM LIVE: Ajit Pawar Is Not In CM Race, Says NCP Leader Nationalist Congress Party Maharashtra chief Sunil Tatkare has confirmed to the media that the party chief Ajit Pawar has decided not to stake claim to the Maharashtra chief minister’s post. Tatkare spoke to The Indian Express and said, “No, Ajit Pawar is not in the race for the chief ministerial post." This comes amid the high drama that ensued in the state since the assembly results were declared the the Mahyuti alliance had a landslide victory.

26 Nov 2024, 12:59:06 pm IST Maharashtra News LIVE: State Assembly Results 2024 The Mahayuti coalition, comprising the Shiv Sena, BJP and Ajit Pawar-led NCP, retained power by winning 230 of the 288 assembly seats in the just-concluded state polls, leaving the Aghadi with just 46 seats.

26 Nov 2024, 12:50:31 pm IST Maharashtra News LIVE: Who Will Be Next CM? The top runners for Maharashtra's new chief minister race is former CM Eknath Shinde and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis.

26 Nov 2024, 12:43:23 pm IST Maharashtra Government LIVE: High-Octane Drama Ensued Over Who Will Be Next CM The Chief Minister race in Maharahstra has clouded the Mahayuti's massive win in the assembly elections as the Shiv Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party supporters are divided over choosing Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis as the next CM. Shinde’s supporters are batting for his second term as CM claiming the landslide win was achieved under his leadership. Meanwhile, the leaders of the BJP are arguing that the party's highest-ever tally in the state assembly elections should make way for Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis to take oath as the CM this time.