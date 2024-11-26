National

Maharashtra New CM LIVE: Eknath Shinde Resigns, To Act As Caretaker Chief Minister

Maharashtra New CM LIVE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday morning met Governor C P Radhakrishnan and tendered his resignation as the term of the Maharashtra assembly ends on November 26. The Chief Minister race in Maharahstra has clouded the Mahayuti's massive win in the assembly elections as the Shiv Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party supporters are divided over choosing Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis as the next CM.

Outlook Web Desk
26 November 2024
26 November 2024
Eknath Shinde resigns as Maharashtra Chief Minister PTI
Maharashtra Government Formation LIVE: The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance secured 230 seats in the 288-member assembly with BJP bagging 132 of them and Shiv sena and NCP getting 57 and 41 seats respectively. Eknath Shinde’s supporters are batting for his second term as CM claiming the landslide win was achieved under his leadership. Meanwhile, the leaders of the BJP are arguing that the party's highest-ever tally in the state assembly elections should make way for Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis to take oath as the CM this time.
Maharashtra New CM LIVE: Ajit Pawar Is Not In CM Race, Says NCP Leader

Nationalist Congress Party Maharashtra chief Sunil Tatkare has confirmed to the media that the party chief Ajit Pawar has decided not to stake claim to the Maharashtra chief minister’s post.

Tatkare spoke to The Indian Express and said, “No, Ajit Pawar is not in the race for the chief ministerial post."

This comes amid the high drama that ensued in the state since the assembly results were declared the the Mahyuti alliance had a landslide victory.

Maharashtra News LIVE: State Assembly Results 2024

The Mahayuti coalition, comprising the Shiv Sena, BJP and Ajit Pawar-led NCP, retained power by winning 230 of the 288 assembly seats in the just-concluded state polls, leaving the Aghadi with just 46 seats.

Maharashtra News LIVE: Who Will Be Next CM?

The top runners for Maharashtra's new chief minister race is former CM Eknath Shinde and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis.

Maharashtra Government LIVE: High-Octane Drama Ensued Over Who Will Be Next CM

The Chief Minister race in Maharahstra has clouded the Mahayuti's massive win in the assembly elections as the Shiv Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party supporters are divided over choosing Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis as the next CM.

Shinde’s supporters are batting for his second term as CM claiming the landslide win was achieved under his leadership. Meanwhile, the leaders of the BJP are arguing that the party's highest-ever tally in the state assembly elections should make way for Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis to take oath as the CM this time.

Maharashtra Government LIVE: Eknath Shinde Resigns As CM Of Maharashtra

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday morning met Governor C P Radhakrishnan here and tendered his resignation following the results of the assembly elections.

The governor asked Shinde to act as a caretaker chief minister till the new CM is sworn in, as suspense continues over who would be the ruling Mahayuti coalition's choice for the post following its landslide victory.

Shinde was accompanied by deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar as he visited the Raj Bhavan.

