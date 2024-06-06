National

Maharashtra Legislature's Monsoon Session Pushed Ahead

Although the minister did not provide any reason for the postponement, it appears the move is linked to the formation of the new BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre

PTI
Vidhan Bhavan | Photo: PTI
info_icon

The monsoon session of the Maharashtra legislature, which was earlier slated to commence on June 10, is now expected to begin in June-end, said state forest minister Sudhir Mungantiwar on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "Earlier, it was decided that the Maharashtra legislature's monsoon session will start on June 10. Now, it has been postponed until June 27."

Although the minister did not provide any reason for the postponement, it appears the move is linked to the formation of the new BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre.

Newly-elected MPs of the NDA are expected to meet on Friday in New Delhi to elect Narendra Modi as their leader, paving the way for him to take oath as prime minister for a third term. The swearing-in is likely to be held on Sunday (June 9), some alliance members said.

The upcoming session of the Maharashtra legislature in Mumbai will be the last one before the state heads to assembly polls which are due in October.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Alliance With Congress Only For Lok Sabha Polls, We'll Go Solo For Delhi Election': AAP
  2. Maharashtra Legislature's Monsoon Session Pushed Ahead
  3. Air India Express To Operate Daily Direct Flights From Kolkata To Ghaziabad
  4. BJP VS Congress Over Rahul Gandhi's Exit Polls-Stock Market 'Scam' Claim | Timeline
  5. Uddhav Thackeray Joining NDA? Amid Rumours, MVA Says 'No Chance'
Entertainment News
  1. Zoya Akhtar On 15 Years In Film Industry: 'This Is My Home'
  2. Suzanne Collins Is Releasing A New 'Hunger Games' Novel, 'Sunrise On The Reaping,' Next Year
  3. Virginie Viard, Who Succeeded Karl Lagerfeld At Chanel, Leaves Fashion House
  4. Marion Cotillard Joins Season 4 Of 'The Morning Show'
  5. Nicole Kidman Confirms 'Big Little Lies' Season 3
Sports News
  1. United States Vs Pakistan Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup: PAK Finish Up With 159/7 Against USA In Dallas
  2. French Open 2024: Swiatek Crushes Gauff To Make Third Straight Roland Garros Final
  3. French Open 2024: Jasmine Paolini Sets Up Iga Swiatek Clash In Maiden Grand Slam Final
  4. IND Vs KUW, FIFA WC 2026 Qualifiers: Sunil Chhetri Retires As India Play Out A Goalless Draw Against Kuwait - As It Happened
  5. Sunil Chhetri Retires: A Subdued Final Outing
World News
  1. '4 Corpses, 1 Skeleton, 11,000kg waste': What Nepal Army Removed From Mt Everest During Cleanliness Drive
  2. Around 80 Migrants Rescued In English Channel After Making Risky Crossing From France In Small Boat
  3. At Least 6 People Die When A School Bus Plunges Into A River In Northwest Syria
  4. Sri Lanka's Parliament Passes New Electricity Law
  5. 'France Will Never Forget': Emmanuel Macron At D-Day Celebrations; Biden, Zelenskyy Present, Russia Snubbed Of Invite
Latest Stories
  1. As BJP Breaches More Gateways To The South, What Next For Regional Parties?
  2. Pune Porsche Crash: Mother's Blood Sample Swapped With That Of Accused Teen, Confirms Report; Remand Extended Till June 12 | Details
  3. BJP’s Hattrick Sweep In Gujarat Blocked As Congress Breaks The Spell With Lone Seat Victory
  4. Israeli Strike In UN School Kills 32; Biden's 'Political Gains' Remark Irks Netanyahu | Latest On Gaza War
  5. Elections 2024 | June 6 Highlights: MCC Lifted; NCW Seeks Action Against CISF Officer Who Slapped Kangana Ranaut
  6. Papua New Guinea Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup Highlights: UGA Post Historic 3-Wicket Win In Low-Scoring Thriller
  7. Australia Vs Oman, T20 World Cup Highlights: Stoinis Stars, AUS Kick Off Campaign With 39-Run Win