Maharashtra: In Another Hit-And-Run, Speeding Car Kills Woman After Flinging Her In Air In Nashik

In the recent series of hit-and-run cases in Maharashtra, another woman was killed after a speeding woman flung her in the air and threw her about 15-20 metres away in Nashik on Tuesday. The chilling incident was caught on the CCTV installed on the road.
In the video, two men standing on the same side road of the road could be seen trying to move her away the second they saw the speeding white-colour car approaching, however the vehicle -- in less than a second -- hit the woman and fled the scene.
The two men then rushed towards her after the horrifying accident, following which she was rushed to the hospital. But unfortunately, the victim Vaishali Shinde, succumbed to her injuries.
The incident reportedly took place in the Gangapura area in the evening hours, around 5 pm. The police have, according to a NDTV report, taken two people into custody.
The incident comes just three days after a speeding BMW car, driven by the son of a Shiv Sena leader, knocked down a two-wheeler, killing a 45-year-old woman in Mumbai's Worli area.
The accused -- Mihir Shah -- son of one Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah was arrested by the Mumbai Police from Virar on Tuesday.
The deceased -- Kaveri Nakhwa -- was on her way back home with her husband Pradip after shopping for fish for meals.
This incident was also caught on CCTV, the footage of which suggested that Mihir swapped seats with his driver who was sat next to him.
Mihir pulled out Kaveri's body from under his car and left her on the road before fleeing the scene.
Earlier in May, a 17-year-old boy was arrested for allegedly killing two motorcycle-borne IT professionals with his Porsche Taycan. He was reportedly drunk at the time of the incident.