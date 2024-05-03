National

Maharashtra: Helicopter To Pick Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Tilts During Landing; Pilot Injured

The chopper was scheduled to pick Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare for a public rally in connection with the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

Helicopter (representative image)
The pilot of a helicopter was injured after it tilted during landing in Maharashtra’s Raigad district on Friday, a police official said.

The helicopter got tilted when the pilot tried to land on a makeshift helipad at Mahad around 9.30 am, he said.

While the pilot suffered injuries, the helicopter’s rotor blades got damaged in the incident, he said, citing preliminary findings.

