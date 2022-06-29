Wednesday, Jun 29, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Maharashtra Governor Asks Uddhav Thackeray Government To Face Floor Test On Thursday

A floor test of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government will be held by Maharashtra Legislature Secretary directed by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

Maharashtra Governor Asks Uddhav Thackeray Government To Face Floor Test On Thursday
Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray Facebook/Uddhav Thackeray

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Jun 2022 10:25 am

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has asked the Maharashtra Legislature Secretary to hold a floor test of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government at 11 am on Thursday.
       

A copy of the letter issued by Koshyari late on Tuesday night is with the PTI.
       

The letter comes amid the rebellion in the ruling Shiv Sena by senior minister Eknath Shinde, who has been camping in Guwahati since last week with the majority of party legislators and several independent MLAs, which has pushed the government led by Thackeray, who is also the Sena president, into a crisis. 
       

In his letter sent to Maharashtra Legislature's Principal Secretary Rajendra Bhagwat, Koshyari, said, "A special session of the Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha (legislative Assembly) shall be summoned on June 30 (Thursday) at 11 am with the only agenda of a trust vote against the chief minister, and the proceedings shall be concluded in any case by 5 pm."
       

"The proceedings of the House shall be telecast live and appropriate arrangements for the same shall be made," the letter said.
       

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis had on Tuesday night met the governor and requested him to ask the Thackeray-led government to prove its majority in the Assembly, claiming that the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress coalition dispensation seemed to be in the minority as 39 Sena MLAs who belong to the Shinde faction have said they do not support it.

Tags

National Maharashtra Governor Uddhav Thackeray Government Floor Test Koshyari Trust Vote Live Telecast Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress Coalition Shinde
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

COVID-19: Delhi Logs 874 Fresh Cases, Four Fatalities

COVID-19: Delhi Logs 874 Fresh Cases, Four Fatalities

India Women Aim Whitewash Vs SL

India Women Aim Whitewash Vs SL