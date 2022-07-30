Maharashtra Government Yet To Issue Aid To Farmers Affected By Rains, Crop Damage, Says Ajit Pawar

Even a fortnight after floods damaged crops in different parts of Maharashtra and put farmers in distress, no help has come from the state government, Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar said on Saturday.

The Leader of Opposition in the Assembly was speaking at the start of his tour of rain-affected areas in Nanded in the state's Marathwada region.

"Fifteen days have passed since heavy rains and floods but no financial aid has been issued to farmers. The state government must act quickly and tell distressed farmers not to contemplate suicide," he said.

Incidentally, a woman whose husband had committed suicide on Friday due to lack of aid to tide over losses had met Pawar during the day.

"The chief minister (Eknath Shinde) and deputy chief minister (Devendra Fadnavis) are touring here and there. Are these tours important or providing help to farmers," he asked.

(With PTI Inputs)