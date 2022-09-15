Maharashtra CM To Visit Aurangabad, To Unveil Shivaji Statue On Varsity Campus

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will visit Aurangabad before he leaves for Hyderabad in neighbouring Telangana for a 'Liberation Day' event there, a district official said on Thursday.

Shinde will unveil the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University on Friday evening, he said.

"He will take part in Mukti Sangram Din event organised inb Tpadiya Mandir on Friday and at the flag hoisting ceremony in Siddharth Garden on September 17, which is also observed as Marathwada Mukti Sangram Din," the official informed.

He will leave for Hyderabad on Saturday morning, he added.

-With PTI Input