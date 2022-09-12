Monday, Sep 12, 2022
Maharashtra CM Asks Officials To Take Curbs Step To Curb Spread Of Lumpy Skin Disease

The statement informed that toll free number 18002330418 as well as a state-level call centre having toll free number 1962 have made available for people.

Eknath Shinde paid tribute to his mentor late Shiv Sena stalwart Anand Dighe
Eknath Shinde state Animal Husbandry department officials to be alert and take steps to curb the spread of lumpy skin disease

Updated: 12 Sep 2022 3:22 pm

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday asked state Animal Husbandry department officials to be alert and take steps to curb the spread of lumpy skin disease among cattle.

The disease has been reported in several districts of the state and the issue was discussed in the cabinet meeting during the day, a statement from the chief minister's office (CMO) said. He asked officials to run an awareness campaign on the disease and also remain present in their areas of duty to provide immediate assistance to people.

The statement informed that toll free number 18002330418 as well as a state-level call centre having toll free number 1962 have made available for people. The Maharashtra government had last week declared the whole state as a "controlled area" to curb the spread of Lumpy Skin Disease in cattle.

(With PTI inputs)

