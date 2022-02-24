Thursday, Feb 24, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Maharashtra: CIDCO Extends Online Registration For Mass Housing Scheme Till March 24

The development authority has also extended the deadline for payment of fees and EMD amount and the computerised draw accordingly, he said.

Maharashtra: CIDCO Extends Online Registration For Mass Housing Scheme Till March 24
Housing Scheme (photo for representational purposes only) PTI photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Feb 2022 5:07 pm

The City Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has granted an extension for the online registration of the mass housing scheme till March 24, an official said on Thursday. 
         

The development authority has also extended the deadline for payment of fees and EMD amount and the computerised draw accordingly, he said.
       

“The CIDCO's Mass Housing Scheme 2022 has received an overwhelming response. The deadline for submission of the applications has been extended to allow sufficient time for submission of documents and payment of the EMD amount. This will give an added window to the citizens who are willing to apply.” Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director, CIDCO.
       

Related stories

NPSC Seeks Unconditional Reopening Of Schools At Earliest

Hong Kong Starts Vaccine Requirement For Restaurants, Stores

Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP For Selling Out Airports After Promising Commoners Flight Experience

The CIDCO launched the mass housing scheme of 5,730 houses on January 26, under which 5,730 flats have been made available in the rapidly developing Taloja node in Navi Mumbai. 
       

Of the 5,730 houses, 1,524 are available for the economically weaker sections under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and the remaining 4,206 houses are for the general category. 
       

As per the revised schedule, online registration can be completed by March 24. After the registration, the online application and online payment process have to be completed by March 25. The draft list of accepted applicants will be published on March 31, and the final list of accepted applicants will be published on April 4 on CIDCO's website. The computerised draw for the scheme will be held on April 8.

With PTI inputs.

Tags

National Maharashtra CIDCO Mass Housing Scheme Maharashtra Government CIDCO Registration Housing Scheme India Indians House Government Schemes Thane Maharashtra
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

55 New COVID-19 Cases In Thane, 3 Deaths

55 New COVID-19 Cases In Thane, 3 Deaths

Mumbai: 22-Year-Old Accident Victim Gets Hand From Brain Dead Gujarat Man

Three New COVID-19 Cases In Andamans, Tally Rises To 10,015

COVID-19: 165 New Cases, 3 Deaths In Punjab

PM Modi Blames Opposition For Seeing Development Works In Ayodhya, Kashi Through Communal Lens

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

This bust of Gangubai is installed inside a room of a building by one of the residents who was connected to her. This bust was brought to its present location when the Gangubai chawl was demolished.

The Matriarch Of Kamathipura

Huge waves hitting the sea wall after Storm Franklin moved in overnight, just days after Storm Eunice destroyed buildings and left over 1 million homes in Britain without power, in Porthcawl, Wales.

Storm Franklin: Heavy Rains And High Winds Swept Across Northern Ireland

Undated image of the 'Museum of the Future' in Dubai, UAE. The museum opened for public on Tuesday.

Dubai Unveils Museum That Envisions World 50 Years From Now

A view of snow draped residential area during snowfall in Srinagar.

Heavy Snowfall Has Thrown Life Out Of Gear In Kashmir

Police stand behind an installation of crosses on which is written

Protesters Hold Placards In Front Of Russian Embassy Amid Ukraine Row

A carnival float depicts Russia's president Vladimir Putin playing with building blocks like the Ukraine to restore the Soviet Union at the presentation of this year's satirical carnival floats for the Rose Monday Parade in Cologne, Germany.

Floats For Cologne Carnival That Will Have 8,000 Spectators