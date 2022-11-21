Monday, Nov 21, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Maharashtra Appoints Two Ministers To Coordinate With Legal Team On Border Dispute With Karnataka

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also announced the pension scheme for freedom fighters will cover those in the areas claimed by Maharashtra but in the administrative control of the neighbouring state.

Eknath Shinde
Eknath Shinde

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Nov 2022 7:46 pm

The Eknath Shinde government on Monday appointed ministers Chandrakant Patil and Shambhuraj Desai to coordinate with the legal team regarding the court case on the border dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka.

Chief Minister Shinde also announced the pension scheme for freedom fighters will cover those in the areas claimed by Maharashtra but in the administrative control of the neighbouring state. He added his government was positive about extending benefits of the Mahatma Phule Jan Aarogya Yojana to people living in these areas.

Maharashtra, since its inception in 1960, has been entangled in a dispute with Karnataka over the status of Belgaum (also called Belagavi) district and 80 other Marathi speaking villages, which are in the control of the southern state.

Shinde, who appointed Patil and Desai after a holding a meeting regarding the ongoing case, said, "Late Balasaheb Thackeray was always a staunch supporter of state's demand to make Belgaum a part of Maharashtra.

We have concentrated our focus on solving the issue. If required, the number of lawyers would be increased. We will soon meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amish Shah regarding the issue."

The CM also asked a delegation of residents of Belagavi and neighbouring areas to maintain  proper communication with the Karnataka government regarding providing of necessary facilities as well as usage of Marathi in day-to-day affairs in the disputed areas.

The state government has also appointed senior advocate Vaidyanathan to represent Maharashtra in the case in the Supreme Court. While Patil is the higher and technical education minister, Desai holds the excise portfolio. 


(With PTI Inputs)

Related stories

Shiv Sena MLA Of Eknath Shinde's Faction Demands Governor Out Of State Over Remarks About Shivaji

In Pictures: CM Eknath Shinde Inaugurates Balasaheb Thackeray Clinic

Maharashtra: 40 BJP, Congress Activists Join CM Eknath Shinde-Led Sena Faction

Tags

National Maharashtra Eknath Shinde Government Chandrakant Patil Shambhuraj Desai Karnataka Pension Scheme Mahatma Phule Jan Aarogya Yojana Late Balasaheb Thackeray Narendra Modi Amish Shah
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

I-League: Punjab FC Beat Mohammedan Sporting 1-0

I-League: Punjab FC Beat Mohammedan Sporting 1-0

Greta Gerwig Says Many Ryan Gosling's Ken Looks Haven't Been Released

Greta Gerwig Says Many Ryan Gosling's Ken Looks Haven't Been Released