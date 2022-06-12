Sunday, Jun 12, 2022
Maharashtra: Ahead Of PM's Dehu Visit, Access Of Devotees To Sanctum Of Lord Vitthal Temple Restricted

Devotees, however, can take darshan from the 'kirtan mandap' of  Lord Vitthal's temple. The trust has taken this decision for the cleaning and upkeep of the temple ahead of the PM's visit, an official said on Sunday.

PM Modi Prime Minister Narendra Modi's to visit Jagatguru Shrisant Tukaram Maharaj Temple in Pune on June 14 PTI Photo

Updated: 12 Jun 2022 6:31 pm

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Jagatguru Shrisant Tukaram Maharaj Temple in Pune district of Maharashtra on June 14, the temple trust has decided against allowing devotees inside the sanctum sanctorum of the main Lord Vithtal temple on the same premises till Tuesday evening. 

Devotees, however, can take darshan from the 'kirtan mandap' of  Lord Vitthal's temple. The trust has taken this decision for the cleaning and upkeep of the temple ahead of the PM's visit, an official said on Sunday.

"Since the cleaning work inside the sanctum sanctorum is going on, we have decided not to allow devotees inside the garbhagriha of the (Lord Vitthal) temple. Devotees can take darshan from the kirtan mandap of the temple," said Nitin More, chief trustee of the temple.

He added that the entrance to the sanctum sanctorum will be restricted for devotees from Sunday till June 14 evening. As per the Prime Minister's Office, Modi will inaugurate Jagatguru Shrisant Tukaram Maharaj Temple around 1:45 PM on Tuesday.

Sant Tukaram was a Warkari saint and poet, famously known for Abhanga devotional poetry and community-oriented worship through spiritual songs known as 'kirtans'. He lived in Dehu. A Shila Mandir was built after his demise, but it was not formally structured like a temple, the statement said. It has been rebuilt in stone masonry with 36 peaks, and also carries an idol of Sant Tukaram.

(With PTI inputs)

