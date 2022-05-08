Sunday, May 08, 2022
Maharashtra: 19 Cops Injured, 12 Vehicles Damaged In Mob Attack In Steel Factory; 27 Held

A police team rushed there, he said, adding that the mob then allegedly hit the security personnel with stones.

Maharashtra: 19 Cops Injured, 12 Vehicles Damaged In Mob Attack In Steel Factory; 27 Held

Updated: 08 May 2022 4:06 pm

Nineteen policemen were injured and 12 of their vehicles damaged when they tried to control attack on employees of a steel company by over 100 members of a labour union here in Maharashtra, an official said on Sunday. 

The police have so far arrested 27 people in connection with the incident that took place on Saturday in the company's factory premises located in an industrial area in Boisar town of Palghar district, they said. Heavy security has been deployed in the premises. The situation there is tense, but under control, Palghar police spokesperson Sachin Navadkar said.

An issue pertaining to the labour union was going on in the company since long, the official said, without specifying details of the matter. On Saturday, several union members barged into the factory and allegedly started beating up some employees and officials and also ransacked the premises, he said. 

A police team rushed there, he said, adding that the mob then allegedly hit the security personnel with stones. Nineteen policemen were injured and window panes of 12 police jeeps were smashed by the mob, he said. The police have so far arrested 27 people and registered a case against them under various IPC sections, including attempt to murder, rioting and criminal conspiracy, the official said.

(With PTI inputs)

