Tuesday, Jul 12, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Maharashtra: 6 Devotees Injured In Flooding Near Temple, Educational Institutions Closed After Heavy Downpour In Nashik

The city of Nashik received 97.4 mm of rainfall in the 24-hour period till 8.30 am on Tuesday, but the rains later took a break, bringing some respite to residents.

undefined
Flood in Nashik Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Jul 2022 11:13 am

Schools and colleges were closed in Maharashtra's Nashik city on Tuesday following heavy rains over the last few days and people in flood-prone areas were asked to shift to safer places, officials said.

The city received 97.4 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period till 8.30 am on Tuesday, but the rains later took a break, bringing some respite to residents, they said.

On Monday, very heavy rains were witnessed near the Saptashrungi temple in the district. Six devotees received minor injuries during flooding on the temple steps, authorities said.

Road communication was affected in several villages due to flooding, district administration officials said. 

The India Meteorological Department has issued a 'red alert' for the north Maharashtra district from July 11 to 14, predicting very heavy downpour.

“The decision to keep colleges and schools closed today is taken as a precautionary measure. We are closely monitoring the rain situation,” an official from the district collectorate said.

Related stories

Maharashtra: Shiv Sena Workers In Aurangabad Pledge Loyalty To Uddhav On Notarised Bond Papers

Maharashtra Logs Sharp Dip In Covid-19 Cases At 1,189; Two More Die, Active Tally At 18,027

Maharashtra: Rains Cause Two Landslides Near Bhimshankar Temple In Pune District; None Hurt

Shop owners and residents of some of the flood-prone areas have already been asked to shift to safer places, he said.

A team of the State Disaster Response Force has also arrived in Nashik for assistance, he added.

On Monday, very heavy rains were witnessed near the Saptashrungi temple, located some 70 km from the city. 

Water gushed from over a protection wall on the return route from the temple. Six devotees coming down the temple steps were injured. They were initially rushed to the temple trust hospital and later taken to Vani for treatment, temple authorities said.

Nashik city witnessed heavy rains over the last few days, which led to a rise in the level of the Godavari river.

But, with rains taking a break on Tuesday morning, there was no water discharge of water from the Gangapur dam, which supplies drinking water to the city.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Temple Authorities Godavari River State Disaster Response Force Saptashrungi Temple Maharashtra Educational Institutions Heavy Rains India Meteorological Department
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

3rd T20: IND Aim For Clean Sweep Vs ENG

3rd T20: IND Aim For Clean Sweep Vs ENG

OTT Release Date Locked For Nani-Starrer 'Ante Sundaraniki'

OTT Release Date Locked For Nani-Starrer 'Ante Sundaraniki'