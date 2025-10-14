Mahagathbandhan May Announce Seat-Sharing Arrangement For Bihar By Wednesday Morning: Cong Leader

The INDIA bloc, comprising the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, and other allies, has been locked in intense negotiations. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav met senior Congress figures in New Delhi on Monday to iron out details, with sources indicating Congress could secure around 60 seats in the deal. Despite bickering and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav prematurely distributing tickets to some leaders, the alliance aims to announce its full seat-sharing formula and poll manifesto this week, ahead of nomination deadlines. This strategic huddle underscores the opposition's effort to challenge the NDA's dominance in the 243-seat assembly, where margins were razor-thin in 2020.