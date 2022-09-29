Thursday, Sep 29, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Maha Industrial Unit Blast: Cops Register Accidental Death Case; Minister Stresses Safety Training Of The Workforce

On Thursday, an explosion in Maharashtra's Palghar district killed three workers and injured eight others, police said.

Maha Industrial Unit Blast: Cops Register Accidental Death Case; Minister Stresses Safety Training Of The Workforce
Maha Industrial Unit Blast: Cops Register Accidental Death Case; Minister Stresses Safety Training Of The Workforce PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Sep 2022 10:00 am

Police have registered a case of accidental death after three workers were killed and eight others injured in an explosion at an industrial unit in Maharashtra's Palghar district, officials said on Thursday.

State Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Ravindra Chavan, who is also the guardian minister of Palghar, visited the unit after the incident on Wednesday and directed the authorities to conduct safety training for people working in the industries here. 

He said the industries should strictly follow the safety norms and regulations and such incidents should not recur.

Three workers were killed and eight others received severe burns on Wednesday afternoon when a hydrogen gas cylinder exploded and triggered a fire in an electrical equipment manufacturing company located in the Chandarpada area of Vasai town.

One of the injured persons was critical, an official from Valiv police station in Vasai said.

The police have as of now registered a case of accidental death and are conducting a probe into the incident, he said.

The deceased, who was charred beyond recognition, were later identified as Ajay Badra (27), Sandeep Mishra (25), and Ashwin Patel (28), the official said. 

When the incident took place around 2.30 pm, there were 40 to 50 employees in the factory. After hearing the loud sound of an explosion, they started rushing out of the premises, he said. 

Related stories

Denmark Smells 'Deliberate Actions' As Blasts Precede Baltic Pipeline Leaks, Sabotage Seen Likely

Afghanistan: Seven Killed, 41 Injured In Blast Near Mosque In Kabul

AC Mechanic Killed In Blast In UPSRTC Bus Undergoing Maintenance

Palghar Guardian Minister Chavan visited the explosion site and the hospital where the injured workers were being treated. 

Talking to reporters, he said it was suspected that the cylinder exploded during repair work and a police probe team was verifying it. 

He underlined the need for the workforce to avoid technical mistakes which cause such incidents. 

New and contractual workers should also be given safety training like the permanent employees, he said.

In addition to the compensation being given by the company management to the families of the deceased, the government will also try to give them compensation, the minister said. 

He also assured all possible help from the government to the injured persons.

Tags

National Maharashtra Palghar District Industrial Units Blast Accidents Death Public Works Department (PWD) Vasan Healthcare
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee Meeting Starts Today; 50-Bps Rate Hike Likely

RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee Meeting Starts Today; 50-Bps Rate Hike Likely

Godrej Properties buys 7-Acre Land In Bengaluru; Eyes Rs 750 Crore Revenue

Godrej Properties buys 7-Acre Land In Bengaluru; Eyes Rs 750 Crore Revenue