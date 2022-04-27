Wednesday, Apr 27, 2022
Maha guv attends prayer meeting to mark Holocaust Remembrance Day

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari attended a prayer meeting to commemorate Holocaust Remembrance Day in Mumbai, an official said on Wednesday.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari PTI Photo

Updated: 27 Apr 2022 6:54 pm

The governor, accompanied by the Consul Generals of various countries, attended the prayer meeting held at Keneseth Eliyahoo Synagogue here on Tuesday and lit candles in the memory of people who lost their lives in the Holocaust. Holocaust Remembrance Day is observed to pay tribute to millions from the Jewish community who were killed by Nazi Germany during World War II.
The president of Sassoon Trust Solomon Sopher, the president of Shaare Rason Synagogue Judah Samuel, Consul General of Israel in Mumbai Kobbi Shoshani, Consul General of the US in Mumbai David J Ranz, and Consul General of France in Mumbai Jean-Marc Sere Charlet was present on the occasion. The program was also attended by the Consul Generals of UAE, Russian Federation, Argentina, Australia, Canada, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, Spain, Germany, South Africa, and Britain and members of the Jewish community.

