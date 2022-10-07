Friday, Oct 07, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Maha Govt To Form A Panel To Decide On Exams For Students Of Classes 3 To 8

On Friday, Maharashtra Minister Deepak Kesarkar said the state government will form a committee to take a call on starting examinations for students of Classes 3 to 8.

Maha Govt To Form A Panel To Decide On Exams For Students Of Classes 3 To 8
Maha Govt To Form A Panel To Decide On Exams For Students Of Classes 3 To 8 PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Oct 2022 6:34 pm

Maharashtra Minister Deepak Kesarkar on Friday said the state government will form a committee to take a call on starting examinations for students of Classes 3 to 8. 

The state government discontinued unit tests and term-end examinations 10 years ago. 

"A committee of experts, including psychologists, will be formed to decide on bringing back examinations for students of Classes 3 to 8. However, we don't want any student to be declared fail in these examinations till Class 8," the state school education minister said.

A decision will be taken in the state cabinet about providing free books and textbooks to students, he said, adding that 85 per cent of students in the state will benefit from the move.

Meanwhile, when asked about Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray's speech at his faction's Dussehra rally, Kesarkar said, "I will not say anything about Uddhav Thackeray. Though he said multiple things about our government, I am not going to comment on it." 

Tags

National Maharashtra Examination Students Class Government Shiv Sena Uddhav Thakeray Dusshera
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Indiabulls Housing Finance Opens Public Issue Of Bonds To Raise Up To Rs 800 Crore

Indiabulls Housing Finance Opens Public Issue Of Bonds To Raise Up To Rs 800 Crore

IND-W Vs PAK-W, Women’s Asia Cup 2022, Live Cricket Scores: India (120/9) Lose Richa Ghosh, Need 18 Off 9 Balls

IND-W Vs PAK-W, Women’s Asia Cup 2022, Live Cricket Scores: India (120/9) Lose Richa Ghosh, Need 18 Off 9 Balls