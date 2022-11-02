Wednesday, Nov 02, 2022
Maha: Govt Official Held For Taking Rs 7,000 Bribe From Bank Recovery Agent

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) reported that a revenue department official was arrested in Karjat in the Raigad district of Maharashtra for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 7,000 from a bank loan recovery agent. 

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Nov 2022 8:28 pm

A revenue department official was arrested on Wednesday at Karjat in the Raigad district of Maharashtra for allegedly accepting a Rs 7,000 bribe from a bank loan recovery agent, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said. 

The accused official, who was posted at Kasheli in Karjat, was caught red-handed at his office. 

The complainant is the recovery agent of the State Bank of India (SBI). As per the court's directions, he wanted to seal a property in Karjat for which he sought the help of the accused, a circle officer, the ACB said.

When the agent approached the circle officer for assistance, the latter made a demand of Rs 15,000 to accompany him in sealing the property. After negotiations, he later reduced the amount and agreed to accept Rs 10,000.

The victim then approached the Thane unit of the ACB, which laid a trap and nabbed the accused while taking he was taking Rs 7,000, it added.

An offence under the Prevention of Corruption Act was then registered against him at the Karjat police station, the anti-graft agency said.
 

