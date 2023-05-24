Tuesday, Jun 06, 2023
Maha CM Holds Kharif Season Review Meeting

Maha CM Holds Kharif Season Review Meeting

He was speaking to reporters here after holding a review meeting ahead of the Kharif crop season which is around the corner. 

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde PTI

Updated: 24 May 2023 5:57 pm

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said the state government will ensure adequate supply of seeds and fertilizers for farmers.

He was speaking to reporters here after holding a review meeting ahead of the Kharif crop season which is around the corner. 

"Farmers' welfare is my government's priority....there will be no compromise on the quality of seeds and fertilizers," Shinde said.

Banks would face action if they did not take decisions in farmers' support, he said.

To a question, Shinde said the long-due cabinet expansion in the state will "happen soon."

The Narendra Modi government raised the Indian economy from the "eleventh position to the fifth position in the world," Shinde said when asked about the opposition's attacks on the Union government and its decision to boycott the inauguration of the new parliament building. 

"Modi has ensured pride of place for India in the world. Opposition will not acknowledge this achievement, but people know it,'' said Shinde, who allied with the BJP to topple the Uddhav Thackeray-led government in Maharashtra last June.

"The opposition should support India's rise as a global power," he said.

Asked about AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann meeting Uddhav Thackeray earlier in the day, Shinde said, "What is the harm in meeting someone? No one will win elections by just meeting.

"The people of India know that the country has seen much progress in the last nine years than in the last 70 years," he said, adding that Modi will win a third term with a record-breaking majority in 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

-With PTI Input

