Thursday, Feb 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Madras HC Rejects Plea Against Live Telecast Of PM's Speech In Tamil Nadu Temples

This Rule stated that temple premises shall not be used for programmes not connected with temple rituals.

Madras HC Rejects Plea Against Live Telecast Of PM's Speech In Tamil Nadu Temples
Madras HC Rejects Plea Against Live Telecast Of PM's Speech In Tamil Nadu Temples

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Feb 2022 8:08 pm

Holding that there was nothing political in the speech delivered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a function at the 'samadhi' of Adi Shankara in Uttarakhand last year, the Madras High Court on Thursday rejected a plea alleging violation of 'Temple Entry Rules' in the telecast of his address.
       

In his petition, Rangarajan Narasimhan of Srirangam in Tiruchirappalli district, among other things, alleged that the performance of Pooja by the Prime Minister at the Samadhi at Kedarnath on November 5, 2021, and his speech were directly telecast in more than 16 temples in Tamil Nadu. It violated Rule 8 of the Temple Entry Rules.
       

This Rule stated that temple premises shall not be used for programmes not connected with temple rituals. State Advocate-General R Shanmugasundaram submitted that the participation of the Prime Minister at the function was telecast live following an instruction from the Union government. The PM did not talk about politics. It was only a religious programme, he added.
       

Related stories

SAI Has Established Para Centre At Its Regional Centre In Gandhinagar: Thakur

Zomato's Loss Narrows To Rs 67.2 Crore In December Quarter

IND Vs WI: Ruturaj Gaikwad Out Of Isolation After Recovering From COVID-19

Satisfied with AG's submissions, the bench said there was nothing political in the PM's speech. He talked only about Adi Shankara and, the arrangements made to combat Covid-19 and, the same cannot be termed as political. 
       

The petitioner has taken one paragraph out of context and without taking note of what the theme of the speech was about. After indicting the petitioner for making the allegation without understanding the speech, the bench rejected his plea.
       

Petitioner alleged that the PM had utilised the occasion to tell the citizens about the government's achievements. The programme was telecast live inside the temples in the State with big screens and loudspeakers. 
       

Several politicians belonging to the party (BJP) attended the programme. It was in total violation of Rule 8 of the Temple Entry Rules. It also directly infringed upon the fundamental rights guaranteed under Article 26 of the Constitution, the petitioner contended.

With PTI inputs.

Tags

National Tamil Nadu Prime Minister Of India Temples
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

37.33 Lakh Smart Electricity Meters Installed In Country So Far: R K Singh

37.33 Lakh Smart Electricity Meters Installed In Country So Far: R K Singh

Telangana's Downward Trend Continues, Reports 767 New Coronavirus Cases

MP: Cop Caught Taking Rs 25,000 Bribe In Jabalpur

10 New Schools Of Specialised Excellence To Be Operational In Delhi From The Academic Year 2022-23

Covid: 547 New Cases, Seven More Deaths In J&K

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Police and forensics team investigating the scene of violence as they stand in front of a burnt vehicle in Tikonia, Lakhimpur Kheri, in October.

A Look Back At Lakhimpur Kheri Violence As Accused Ashish Mishra Gets Bail

Mahesh Babu And Namrata Shirodkar

Happy Anniversary: Mahesh Babu And Namrata Shirodkar's Moments To Remember

Visitors flock to Gruga park in Essen, Germany to watch illuminated trees and light art.

Trees Lit Up With Neon Fireflies At Germany's Light Art Festival

Students of Alia University in Kolkata turned up in large numbers with placards and slogans to protests against the recent ban on hijab in several educational institutions in Karnataka.

Kolkata Women Take To Streets Against Hijab Controversy In Karnataka

A woman shows her inked finger after casting vote at a polling station, during the first phase of UP Assembly elections, in Dadri.

UP Assembly Elections 2022: Polling At 58 Seats Begin In West UP