Madhya Pradesh Records 19 New Covid-19 Cases; Active Tally At 161

With the addition of 19 new cases of coronavirus, the tally of infections in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,54,104 on Tuesday, an official from the state health department said.

The toll remained unchanged at 10,771, and the count of recoveries reached 10,43,172 after 28 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, he said. With a positivity rate of 0.5 per cent, the state is now left with 161 active cases.

At least 3,311 swab samples were examined during the day, taking the number of tests conducted in the state so far to 30,00,4072, the official added.

As per a government release, 13,19,15,566 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, of which 12,017 jabs were given on Tuesday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,54,104, new cases 19, death toll 10,771, recoveries 10,43,172, active cases 161, number of tests so far 30,00,4072.

