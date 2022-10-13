Madhya Pradesh Records 16 New Covid-19 Cases, 1 Death; Active Tally Remains Below 100

The Covid-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 10,54,503 on Thursday after the detection of 16 new cases at a positivity rate of 0.4 percent, a health department official said.

The death toll increased by one to 10,774 in the last 24 hours, while the recovery count rose by 15 to touch 10,43,633, leaving the state with 96 active cases, he said.

With 3,474 swab samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests conducted so far in MP went up to 3,00,18,117, he added.

A government release said 13,32,37,059 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 4,907 on Thursday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,54,503, new cases 16, death toll 10,774, recoveries 10,43,633, active cases 96, total tests 3,00,18,117.

(Inputs from PTI)