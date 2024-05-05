Madhya Pradesh: Police Officer Run Over By Tractor Used For Illegal Sand Mining

A cop was run over by a tractor carrying illegally mined sand in Madhya Pradesh late last evening, the police said. The slain Mahendra Bagri, Assistant Sub Inspector, Shehdol, had gone to the site to check illegal mining in the area along with two constables - Prasad Kanoji and Sanjay Dubey.
The illegal sand mining is rampant in Madhya Pradesh, with hundreds of dumpers transporting sand from the banks of the Son river.
Reports said he was crushed to death when he tried to stop the speeding tractor carrying illegal sand.
Bagri died on the spot, while Kanoji and Dubey managed to escape unhurt in the incident.
Later, reports stated the driver and his aide have been arrested, while the owner of the tractor is on the run.
Meanwhile, Police have announced a reward of Rs 30,000 for any information leading to the tractor’s owner.
A case has also been registered against sand mafia father-son duo - Ashutosh Singh and Surendra Singh, reports said.
Earlier, a Revenue Department official was crushed to death last year in November by a tractor allegedly belonging to the sand mafia in Shehdol. Prasann Singh was crushed to death when he tried to stop a truck transporting illegally mined sand near Son River.