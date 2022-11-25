The Madhya Pradesh Police identified and arrested a man who allegedly gave the death threat to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi before the Bharat Jodo Yatra could set foot in the state.

The accused has been identified as Daya alias Pyare alias Narendra Singh. He was arrested in the Nagda area in Ujjain district and was handed over to Indore Police.

It has been reported that the accused allegedly penned a letter threatening that Rahul Gandhi would be bombed as soon as he arrived in Indore for his ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra.The letter was found outside a sweet shop in Indore under Juni police station area.

"There will be bomb blasts at several places in Indore, Kamal Nath will be shot down and you will be sent where your father Rajiv Gandhi is," the letter read.

As a part of investigation, police checked at least 200 CCTVs and raided hotels, lodges and railway stations in half a dozen cities.

According to police, the accused hails from Raibareli in Uttar Pradesh. He has threatened many people through letters and phone calls in the past as well.

According to the police, the accused was present at Indore's Khalsa stadium for a Congress event, where former state Chief Minister Kamal Nath was also present.

The threat letter came a day after the Wayanad MP targeted Veer Savarkar, saying that he helped the British rulers and wrote a mercy petition to them out of fear. Gandhi’s remarks drew sharp criticism and triggered protests.

The police have filed a case under section 507 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) that has been registered against an unidentified person and an investigation has been launched.

The accused in this case may face charges under the NSA.

(With PTI Inputs)