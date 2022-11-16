Madhya Pradesh Logs 6 New Covid-19 Cases, Zero Death; Active Tally Below 40

Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022
Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,54,877, new cases 6, death toll 10,776, recoveries 10,44,062, active cases 39; total tests 3,01,89,555.

Updated: 16 Nov 2022 10:26 pm

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 10,54,877 on Wednesday after the detection of six fresh cases, while no new death linked to the infection was recorded in the state, a health department official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,776. The state's positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, stood at 0.2 per cent, he said.

The recovery count increased by four to touch 10,44,062, leaving the state with 39 active cases, the official informed.

With 2,877 swab samples examined during the day, the total number of tests in MP went up to 3,01,89,555, he added.

A government release said 13,35,37,657 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 965 on Wednesday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,54,877, new cases 6, death toll 10,776, recoveries 10,44,062, active cases 39; total tests 3,01,89,555.

-With PTI Input

National Active Covid Cases Covid Deaths COVID Restrictions Covid Tally COVID Fatalities Bhopal Madhya Pradesh
