Madhya Pradesh Logs 25 Covid-19 Cases

Updated: 12 Sep 2022 7:02 am

Madhya Pradesh on Sunday reported 25 Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 10,53,881, a health official said.

The Covid-19 death toll remained unchanged at 10,770 as no fatality due to the infection was reported in the past 24 hours, the official said. 

The positivity rate stood at 0.4 percent, he said.

The recovery count increased by 54 to touch 10,42,883, leaving the state with 228 active cases.

With 5,348 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,99,63,305, he added.

A government release said 13,04,73,927 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in MP, including 563 on Sunday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,53,881, new cases 25, death toll 10,770, recoveries 10,42,883, active cases 228, number of tests so far 2,99,63,305.

(Inputs from PTI)

