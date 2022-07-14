Thursday, Jul 14, 2022
Madhya Pradesh Logs 159 New Covid-19 Cases, Zero Death; Active Tally At 928

The Covid-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 10,46,109 on Thursday after the detection of 159 new cases.

A nasal spray by Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has shown potential to treat Covid-19 patients with speed PTI (Image for representation)

Updated: 14 Jul 2022 10:23 pm

The Covid-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 10,46,109 on Thursday after the detection of 159 new cases, while no fresh death linked to the infection was reported in the state, a health department official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,746.

The state's positivity rate, of cases detected per 100 tests, stood at 2 percent.

The recovery count increased by 132 to touch 10,34,435, leaving the state with 928 active cases, the official informed.

With 7,643 swab samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,95,97,959, he added.

A government release said 12,10,73,776 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 52,579 on Thursday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,46,109, new cases 159, death toll 10,746, recoveries 10,34,435, active cases 928, total tests 2,95,97,959.

Outlook-ICARE Rankings 2022: Top 23 Private Medical Colleges In India

CBI Arrests Seven, Including ECL Managers, In Coal Pilferage Scam

