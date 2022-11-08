Tuesday, Nov 08, 2022
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Seeks Apology From Rahul Gandhi Over Congress Leader Satish Jarikholi's Remark On 'Hindu' Word

Reacting to Satish Jarkiholi's statement, MP Home Minister Mishra while talking to reporters here said Rahul Gandhi had tried to define 'Hindu' and 'Hindutva' during a rally in Rajasthan and now Congress leaders were making controversial comments during his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Home Minister Narottam Mishra
Home Minister Narottam Mishra File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Nov 2022 3:09 pm

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Tuesday demanded an apology from  Rahul Gandhi over Karnataka Congress leader Satish Jarkiholi's remarks claiming the word 'Hindu' is Persian and has a very dirty meaning. Mishra said he will write a letter in this regard to senior Congress leader Gandhi.

During an event in Nippani on Sunday, Karnataka Congress Working President Jarkiholi said, "They speak about Hindu Dharm...this that, where did the Hindu word come from? Is it ours? It is Persian. Persian is from Iran, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan. What is Bharat's relationship with it?Then, how did Hindu become yours? There should be a debate on this."  

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) later termed it as deeply unfortunate and rejected it "unequivocally".

Reacting to Jarkiholi's statement, MP Home Minister Mishra while talking to reporters here said Rahul Gandhi had tried to define 'Hindu' and 'Hindutva' during a rally in Rajasthan and now Congress leaders were making controversial comments during his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

“Rahul Gandhi should apologise for the derogatory remarks made by Jarkiholi on the word 'Hindu. I will write a letter to him to clarify what Congress thinks about 'Hindu' and 'Hindutva',” said Mishra, who is also the MP government's spokesperson. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra Rahul Gandhi Karnataka Congress Leader Satish Jarkiholi's Remarks Persian All India Congress Committee (AICC) Bharat Jodo Yatra
Delhi Moves To GRAP Stage 3 As Air Quality Turns 'Severe', Here's What It Means

Trolling, Abuse, Harassment: What Press Freedom Looks Like For Women Journalists

