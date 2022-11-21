Madhya Pradesh: Congress MLA Umang Singhar Booked For Rape

Madhya Pradesh Police on Sunday registered a case of rape against Congress MLA and former minister Umang Singhar.

Dhar's Superintendent of Police (SP) Aditya Pratap Singh said Singhar has been booked for allegedly raping and assaulting a 38-year-old woman. He added that the case was lodged at Naugaon Police Station in Dhar city.

Singh said the case was lodged following a complaint by a woman, who claimed she was living with the accused as his 'wife' and alleged that he sexually assaulted her.

Singhar represents Gandhwani seat and is also the Congress's national secretary. He earlier held the forest portfolio in the Kamal Nath government.

Singhar could not be contacted for his reaction, reports PTI.

MP Congress Committee's media department chairman K K Mishra told PTI that he does not have information about the case but prima facie, it seems to be a "politically motivated" case.

Singh said the woman complained against the accused about physical torture, rape, abuse, committing unnatural act and threatening to kill her. Based on her complaint, the case was registered against the accused under Indian Penal Code Sections 294 (obscene act), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 376 (2) (rape), 377 (unnatural offences), 498 (A) (harassment of a woman) and 506 (criminal intimidation), said Singh.

He added further legal steps were being taken.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra in a video statement said the case was registered against Singhar on the complaint of his wife.

According to information given by police, the MLA had other wives too, said Mishra.

(With PTI inputs)