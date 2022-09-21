Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022
Home National

Lumpy Skin Disease In Cattle More Serious In Rajasthan: Union minister Sanjeev Balyan

About 30 lakh vaccine doses against lumpy virus have been provided to the Rajasthan government by the Centre but only 12 lakh doses have been administered so far, the minister said, adding other states are far ahead in vaccination.

Lumpy Skin Disease
Lumpy Skin Disease Animal Husbandry Department, Rajasthan

Updated: 21 Sep 2022 7:18 pm

Union Animal Husbandry Minister Sanjeev Balyan on Wednesday said the problem of lumpy virus is more serious in Rajasthan and about 12.5 lakh bovine animals are affected in the state.

Although lumpy skin disease in cattle has spread in 15 states of the country, it is more acute in Rajasthan, he said, adding the situation is under control in most of the states.

The Union minister reached Jaipur Tuesday morning on a two-day tour to Rajasthan. Balyan said at present about 18.5 lakh bovine animals are affected in the country due to the virus and 12.5 lakh of them are from Rajasthan alone.

Lumpy virus is mostly targeting cows and buffaloes and even deer.

About 30 lakh vaccine doses against lumpy virus have been provided to the Rajasthan government by the Centre but only 12 lakh doses have been administered so far, the minister said, adding other states are far ahead in vaccination.

He said the Centre is ready to provide more vaccines and logistics if the Rajasthan government asks so.

Balyan said all the states should work on a war-footing and get the vaccination trial done. Since this problem is serious, especially in Rajasthan, the central government is ready for whatever cooperation is required, he said.

Animal husbandry and dairy is the subject of the state and we can only help financially, provide logistics and supply vaccines, the minister said. However, it is the job of the state government to conduct vaccination, he added. 

(With PTI Inputs)

