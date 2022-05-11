Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Lt Gen Gajendra Joshi Takes Over As GOC Strike 1

Lt Gen Joshi has vast Army experience, he said. In counter-terrorism operations, the GOC actively served as a battalion commander in south Kashmir as well as a sector commander in Manipur, the PRO defence said, adding he also commanded a division in J-K.

Lt Gen Gajendra Joshi Takes Over As GOC Strike 1
Lt Gen Joshi told all ranks that they should focus on operational preparedness in order to face the upcoming security challenges. AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 May 2022 12:56 pm

Lieutenant General Gajendra Joshi has taken over the charge of new General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Strike 1 or 1 Corps, Officials said on Tuesday. “Lt General Gajendra Joshi took the charge of General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Strike 1 on Monday from Lt General M K Katiyar,” Shantanu Pratap Singh, PRO, Ministry of Defence in Lucknow said.

Lt Gen Joshi has vast Army experience, he said. In counter-terrorism operations, the GOC actively served as a battalion commander in south Kashmir as well as a sector commander in Manipur, the PRO defence said, adding he also commanded a division in J-K.

Related stories

Top LeT Militant Commander Killed, 3 Soldiers Injured In Encounter In J&K’s Baramulla

The other coveted positions held by Lt Gen Joshi are General Staff Officer grade 1 (operation) in Mountain Division, Colonel General Staff (operations) in core HQ in high altitude area, Deputy Director General Military Operation and Military Intelligence at Army  HQ, he said. On the occasion, Lt Gen Joshi told all ranks that they should focus on operational preparedness in order to face the upcoming security challenges.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Lt Gen Gajendra Joshi GOC Strike 1 PRO Defence General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Counter-terrorism Operations Battalion Commander South Kashmir Sector Commander
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Law Blow: Harsh Laws Are Always Used To Suppress Dissent And Opposition

Law Blow: Harsh Laws Are Always Used To Suppress Dissent And Opposition

Mahesh Babu Thanks Fans For Standing By Him During His Toughest Times

Mahesh Babu Thanks Fans For Standing By Him During His Toughest Times