Lok Sabha Speaker Elections: President Murmu Appoints Bhartruhari Mahtab As Protem Speaker

President Droupadi Murmu has appointed Bhartruhari Mahtab as the protem speaker of the Lok Sabha. Mahtab will serve as the speaker until the Lok Sabha Speaker Elections set for June 26.
The Lok Sabha Speaker Elections 2024 are set to take place on June 26. The dates for the elections were announced by the new Parliamentary Affairs minister Kiren Rijiju, along with the dates of the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha.
Along with Mahtab, Suresh Kodikunnil, Thalikkottai Rajuthevar Baalu, Radha Mohan Singh, Faggan Singh Kulaste and Sudip Bandyopadhyay were appointed as the Members of Lok Sabha "under Article 99 of the Constitution to assist Speaker Protem in Oath/Affirmation to newly elected Members of 18th Lok Sabha till election of the Speaker," stated Rijiju.
For the Speaker Elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has aimed towards establishing a "consensus candidate" in the new session. However, the opposition INDIA bloc has pushed NDA allies Janata Dal United and Telugu Desam Party to push for the post of speaker.
Who Is Bhartruhari Mahtab?
Bhartruhari Mahtab is a Member of the Lok Sabha with the Bharatiya Janata Party. Mahtab is also a seven-time MP from Cuttack.
Mahtab has won the seat of Cuttack, Odisha since 1998 on a Biju Janata Dal ticket. However, for the 2024 elections, Mahtab resigned and joined the BJP instead, which later swept the state in the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections.