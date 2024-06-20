National

Lok Sabha Speaker Elections: President Murmu Appoints Bhartruhari Mahtab As Protem Speaker

President Droupadi Murmu has appointed Bhartruhari Mahtab as the pro-tem speaker of the Lok Sabha. Mahtab will serve as the speaker until the Lok Sabha Speaker Elections set for June 26.

President Murmur Appoints Bhartruhari Mahtab As Interim Lok Sabha Speaker
info_icon

President Droupadi Murmu has appointed Bhartruhari Mahtab as the protem speaker of the Lok Sabha. Mahtab will serve as the speaker until the Lok Sabha Speaker Elections set for June 26.

The Lok Sabha Speaker Elections 2024 are set to take place on June 26. The dates for the elections were announced by the new Parliamentary Affairs minister Kiren Rijiju, along with the dates of the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha.

First session of 18th Lok Sabha to begin on June 24 - null
First Parliament Session Of 18th Lok Sabha To Begin On June 24, Speaker To Be Elected

BY Outlook Web Desk

Along with Mahtab, Suresh Kodikunnil, Thalikkottai Rajuthevar Baalu, Radha Mohan Singh, Faggan Singh Kulaste and Sudip Bandyopadhyay were appointed as the Members of Lok Sabha "under Article 99 of the Constitution to assist Speaker Protem in Oath/Affirmation to newly elected Members of 18th Lok Sabha till election of the Speaker," stated Rijiju.

For the Speaker Elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has aimed towards establishing a "consensus candidate" in the new session. However, the opposition INDIA bloc has pushed NDA allies Janata Dal United and Telugu Desam Party to push for the post of speaker.

Who Is Bhartruhari Mahtab?

Bhartruhari Mahtab is a Member of the Lok Sabha with the Bharatiya Janata Party. Mahtab is also a seven-time MP from Cuttack.

Mahtab has won the seat of Cuttack, Odisha since 1998 on a Biju Janata Dal ticket. However, for the 2024 elections, Mahtab resigned and joined the BJP instead, which later swept the state in the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Monsoon Advances In Most Parts Of North Bengal, Forecast For Heavy Rain
  2. First Andhra Pradesh Assembly Session To Commence On June 21
  3. CPI (M) Demands Scrapping Of NTA, High-Level Probe Into Alleged NEET Irregularities
  4. Amazon's Gurugram Warehouse Ordeal: Long Shifts & Heatwave
  5. Lok Sabha Speaker Elections: President Murmu Appoints Bhartruhari Mahtab As Protem Speaker
Entertainment News
  1. 'Didn't Get Paid That Much': Witty Sheeba Chaddha Declines To Share Spoilers On 'Mirzapur 3'
  2. Ahead Of 12th Anniversary Of 'Gangs Of Wasseypur', Jameel Khan Revisits SP Office Scene'
  3. Pavail Gulati To Play Boxer In His Next Movie, Starts Prepping Up
  4. Alia Bhatt Wakes Up Celeb Fitness Trainer Yasmin Karachiwala ‘Early In The Morning’
  5. Daredevil Rohit Shetty Relives His Teens By Doing ‘Raw, Real Stunts’
Sports News
  1. IND Vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2024, Live Updates: Suryakumar Yadav Falls After Fifty, Hardik Pandya Eye For Big Total
  2. IND Vs AFG, T20 World Cup: Why Indian Players Are Wearing Black Armbands - Know Here
  3. England Vs Denmark, Euro 2024: Bukayo Saka Insists There Is More To Come From The Three Lions
  4. Austria Vs Poland, Euro 2024: Ralf Ragnick Expects 'Exceptional' Robert Lewandowski To Start
  5. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Serbia End In 1-1 Draw With Slovania In Euro 2024, England Take On Denmark
World News
  1. Is This Summer Going To Be Hotter Than Ever? Find Out With HeatRisk Map
  2. How A 30-Year-Old Man Made $66,000 Last Year JUST By Selling Trash
  3. Former Dutch PM Mark Rutte Set To Replace Jens Stoltenberg As NATO Secretary-General
  4. Amid Spats In Netanyahu's Cabinet, IDF Spokesperson States Hamas 'Cannot Be Eliminated'
  5. You Can Buy A Vintage House In This Italian Township For Just €3; Here’s How
Latest Stories
  1. Priyanka Chopra's New York Restaurant Sona To Shut Down Months After She Pulled Out
  2. Patna HC Strikes Down Bihar Govt's Law Raising Reservation For Backward Castes To 65%
  3. Copa America 2024 Live Streaming In Brazil: Where To Watch In BRA On TV And Online
  4. Arrested NEET Candidate Confesses To Matching Of Leaked Question Paper With Actual Exam Paper
  5. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Serbia End In 1-1 Draw With Slovania In Euro 2024, England Take On Denmark
  6. 'Kalki 2898 AD': Here's Everything That You Need To Know About This Prabhas-Deepika Padukone Starrer
  7. 'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 6: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Crosses Rs 30 Crore Mark In India
  8. Breaking News, June 20 Highlights: PM Modi Felicitated By LG Sinha As He Begins J&K Visit; Delhi Logs 17 Heat-Related Deaths