Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Reporter's Guarentee | Tanul Thakur From Himachal Pradesh & UP

Fake News, Deepfake, AI, Jumla, Toolkit....The antennas go up on the incessant news being fed on social media, TV, phones, websites or papers. Is this for real, can it be true, am I being had? Many political parties have given a lot of guarantees on a lot of things--some too tall to fulfill, some too little to matter. But the Outlook reporters, who are travelling all over the country to bring stories on the elections, from the remotest of regions to meet the poorest of the people, undertake this solemn guarantee towards its readers and viewers that their report is genuine, it is unbiased, it is factual, it is objective, it is balanced, and above all, that it is true.

