Tuesday, May 24, 2022
Light Rain Likely In City

The minimum and maximum temperature readings on Wednesday are likely to settle at 21 degrees Celsius and 38 degrees Celsius respectively with a mainly clear sky forecast, according to the IMD data.

Light Rain Likely In City
Delhi rain (Representative image)

Updated: 24 May 2022 12:52 pm

The minimum temperature in Delhi settled at 18.9 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, eight notches below normal, even as the weather office  forecast a generally cloudy sky with light rain later in the day.

Heavy rains and thunderstorm drastically brought down the minimum temperature in the national capital on Monday. The city recorded a rainfall of 15 mm from 8:30 AM on Monday to 8:30 AM on Tuesday, according to data shared by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The minimum temperature on Monday was recorded at 17.2 degrees Celsius, nine notches below the season's average while the maximum temperature was recorded at 31.5 degrees Celsius, eight notches below normal.

Delhi had recorded the lowest minimum temperature for the month of May since May 1, 2004 when the temperature stood at 16.7 degrees Celsius. The record for the lowest minimum temperature stands at 15.2 degrees Celsius, which was recorded on May 2, 1982. 

The minimum temperature in the national capital on Tuesday was recorded at 18.9 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity at 8:30 AM on Tuesday stood at 77 per cent. The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 34 degrees Celsius.

The minimum and maximum temperature readings on Wednesday are likely to settle at 21 degrees Celsius and 38 degrees Celsius respectively with a mainly clear sky forecast, according to the IMD data.

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the satisfactory (70) category around 9:30 AM, data from the CPCB showed. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

(With PTI inputs)

