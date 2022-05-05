Thursday, May 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

LIC IPO Subscribed 90 Percent Till Noon On Second Day

LIC has fixed the price band at Rs 902-949 per equity share for the issue. The offer includes a reservation for eligible employees and policyholders. The retail investors and eligible employees will get a discount of Rs 45 per equity share, and policyholders will get a discount of Rs 60 per equity share.

LIC IPO Subscribed 90 Percent Till Noon On Second Day
LIC IPO Subscribed 90 Percent Till Noon On Second Day

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 May 2022 3:57 pm

The LIC public offer, the country's biggest-ever IPO, was subscribed 90 per cent till noon by investors on the second day of bidding on Thursday. Of the total, the policyholder portion was subscribed nearly three times while the reserved employees' segment was subscribed 1.8 times, as per the data on stock exchanges.

Qualified Institutional Buyer (QIB) and Non-Institutional Investor (NII) portion has received a tepid response so far. Non-institutional investors' portion was subscribed 37 per cent, while QIBs' portion was slightly higher at 34 per cent. Retail Individual Investor category picked up nearly 80 per cent of the 6.9 crore shares set aside for this segment. The LIC initial public offering (IPO) will close on May 9.

Related stories

Ecological Economics And Its Three Trends Explained By Dr. Yasam Ayavefe

Dutee Chand Plans To Retire 'After 2024 Paris Olympics', Sets Eyes On Asian Games Gold

Sensex, Nifty Erase Intraday Gains End on A Subdued Note; Reliance Falls A Day Ahead Of Earnings

The government aims to generate about Rs 21,000 crore by diluting its 3.5 per cent stake in the insurance behemoth. LIC has fixed the price band at Rs 902-949 per equity share for the issue. The offer includes a reservation for eligible employees and policyholders. The retail investors and eligible employees will get a discount of Rs 45 per equity share, and policyholders will get a discount of Rs 60 per equity share.

The share sale is through an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 22.13 crore equity shares. The shares are likely to be listed on May 17. LIC has cornered a little over Rs 5,627 crore from anchor investors led primarily by domestic institutions. Anchor Investors (AIs) portion (5,92,96,853 equity shares) was subscribed at Rs 949 per equity share.

It has reduced its IPO size to 3.5 per cent from 5 per cent decided earlier due to the prevailing market condition. Even after the reduced size of about Rs 20,557 crore, LIC IPO is going to be the biggest initial public offering ever in the country.

So far, the amount mobilised from the IPO of Paytm in 2021 was the largest ever at Rs 18,300 crore, followed by Coal India (2010) at nearly Rs 15,500 crore and Reliance Power (2008) at Rs 11,700 crore.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) LIC LIC Ipo Share Markets New Delhi
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Why Amruta Khanvilkar And Addinath Kothare’s Mammoth Starrer ‘Chandramukhi’ Looks Like Its Going To Make History

Why Amruta Khanvilkar And Addinath Kothare’s Mammoth Starrer ‘Chandramukhi’ Looks Like Its Going To Make History

Champions League Final: It's Jurgen Klopp Vs Carlo Ancelotti Showdown In Paris

Champions League Final: It's Jurgen Klopp Vs Carlo Ancelotti Showdown In Paris