LeT Terror Network Busted In Jammu, 7 Held

A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror network was unmasked and seven members of the outfit were arrested in Jammu and Rajouri district, police said on Monday. They said most of terror cases in Jammu province have been solved with the busting of the three LeT modules.

"We have busted three terror modules of LeT which were running on instructions from across the border. Seven members of the terror network have been arrested. This has given a setback to the LeT in Jammu," Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu division, Mukesh Singh told a press conference here.

Two modules were busted in Rajouri district and five members of the LeT were arrested. One module was busted in Jammu district and two LeT members were nabbed, he added.

A large cache of arms, ammunition and explosives, including two AK rifles, six pistols, three silencers, eight grenades, three UBGLs, six pistol magazines, six AK magazines, 120 rounds, besides other explosive material were seized, Singh said.

The LeT module busted in Jammu was in operation for over two years in the Khatika Talab area in the city. It was involved in collection and ferrying of weapons and explosives being dropped via drones from the Pakistani side along the International Border, he said.

It was being operated by one Faisal Muneer of Khatika Talab, who was being directed by LeT terrorist Bashir of Doda, currently in Pakistan, and another terrorist code named Albert, the police official said.

