Monday, Jul 18, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

LeT Terror Network Busted In Jammu, 7 Held

Two modules were busted in Rajouri district and five members of the LeT were arrested. One module was busted in Jammu district and two LeT members were nabbed.

undefined
Jammu And Kashmir Police (Image For Representational Purpose)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Jul 2022 9:27 pm

A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror network was unmasked and seven members of the outfit were arrested in Jammu and Rajouri district, police said on Monday. They said most of terror cases in Jammu province have been solved with the busting of the three LeT modules.

"We have busted three terror modules of LeT which were running on instructions from across the border. Seven members of the terror network have been arrested. This has given a setback to the LeT in Jammu," Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu division, Mukesh Singh told a press conference here.

Related stories

Punjab MP Simranjit Singh Defends Calling Bhagat Singh 'Terrorist', Repeats Call For Khalistan

CRPF Officer Killed In Jammu And Kashmir's Pulwama In Terrorist Attack

Five Youths Stopped From Joining Terrorist Ranks: Police

Two modules were busted in Rajouri district and five members of the LeT were arrested. One module was busted in Jammu district and two LeT members were nabbed, he added.

A large cache of arms, ammunition and explosives, including two AK rifles, six pistols, three silencers, eight grenades, three UBGLs, six pistol magazines, six AK magazines, 120 rounds, besides other explosive material were seized, Singh said.

The LeT module busted in Jammu was in operation for over two years in the Khatika Talab area in the city. It was involved in collection and ferrying of weapons and explosives being dropped via drones from the Pakistani side along the International Border, he said.

It was being operated by one Faisal Muneer of Khatika Talab, who was being directed by LeT terrorist Bashir of Doda, currently in Pakistan, and another terrorist code named Albert, the police official said.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) Jammu Police Rajouri District Additional Director General Of Police (ADGP) Mukesh Singh AK Rifles Six Pistols Three UBGLs Six AK Magazines Faisal Muneer Of Khatika Talab LeT Terrorist Bashir Of Doda
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Maharashtra: 12 Shiv Sena Members of Parliament Will Form Separate Group And Meet Lok Sabha Speaker, Claims Party MP

Maharashtra: 12 Shiv Sena Members of Parliament Will Form Separate Group And Meet Lok Sabha Speaker, Claims Party MP

Western Sanctions On Russia Will Only Bring Rest Of 3rd World To Its Knees: Wickremesinghe

Western Sanctions On Russia Will Only Bring Rest Of 3rd World To Its Knees: Wickremesinghe