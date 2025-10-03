Legible Prescriptions Now A Legal Requirement: Punjab HC's Directive

This ruling underscores the judiciary's commitment to ensuring patient safety and the importance of clear communication in medical practice.

Punjab and haryana high court
Prescription for pills Photo: File photo
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The Punjab and Haryana HC has ruled that patients have a fundamental right to legible medical prescriptions.

  • In an unrelated case, Justice Jasgurpreet Singh Puri found a medico-legal report entirely illegible, prompting the court to mandate that all doctors write prescriptions in clear capital letters.

  • The court also directed the government to introduce handwriting training in medical schools and set a two-year timeline for nationwide adoption of electronic prescriptions.

In a landmark decision, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has ruled that patients possess a fundamental right to receive legible medical prescriptions, highlighting the potential risks associated with illegible handwriting.

The directive was issued by Justice Jasgurpreet Singh Puri during a bail hearing in a case involving allegations of sexual exploitation, cheating, and forgery. While reviewing a medico-legal report submitted by a government doctor, Justice Puri found the handwriting entirely illegible, stating, "It shook the conscience of this court as not even a word or a letter was legible."

The court emphasized that unclear prescriptions could lead to serious medical errors, including incorrect medication dispensation and potential harm to patients. As a result, all doctors have been directed to write prescriptions in clear capital letters until digital systems are implemented. Additionally, the court has mandated that handwriting training be incorporated into medical school curricula and has set a two-year timeline for the nationwide adoption of electronic prescriptions.

This ruling underscores the judiciary's commitment to ensuring patient safety and the importance of clear communication in medical practice.

