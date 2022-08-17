Lawyers' Strike Hits Work In Jammu Courts

Work in the High Court and its subordinate courts here was affected Wednesday as most of the lawyers remained absent as part of their ongoing protest in support of their demand for shifting of all judicial work within the court premises.

The lawyers led by the president of the Jammu chapter of the J&K High Court Bar Association M K Bhardwaj also staged a peaceful protest in the district court complex here in support of their demand.

"The Bar members abstained from work in all the courts including the High Court, district courts, tribunals, and commissions on account of the protest,” a spokesman for the association said.

The lawyers are protesting their long-pending demand for the construction of a multi-story building for housing all the judicial work including registration work, Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), Debts Recovery Tribunals (DRT), Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT), and other tribunals within the court premises.

The lawyers' community has resolved to keep their protest going on till the redressal of their grievances, the spokesman said.

