Ladakh Reports 3 Fresh Covid Cases

Ladakh has reported three fresh cases of Coronavirus, thereby increasing the Covid-19 tally to 29,065, while 21 patients were cured and discharged from the hospital, officials said on Monday.

All positive cases were received in Leh.

So far, 228 people have succumbed to Covid-19 in Ladakh. Of these, 168 deaths were reported from Leh and 60 from Kargil, according to the officials.

While the number of active Covid-19 cases has come down to 73 in Ladakh - 68 from Leh and 5 from Kargil.

All 21 patients were discharged from a Leh hospital.

With this, the total number of recoveries stands at 28,765, the officials said.

(Inputs from PTI)