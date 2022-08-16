Tuesday, Aug 16, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Ladakh Reports 3 Fresh Covid Cases

Ladakh has reported three fresh cases of Coronavirus, thereby increasing the Covid-19 tally to 29,065, while 21 patients were cured and discharged from the hospital, officials said on Monday.

COVID-19
COVID-19

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Aug 2022 9:05 am

Ladakh has reported three fresh cases of Coronavirus, thereby increasing the Covid-19 tally to 29,065, while 21 patients were cured and discharged from the hospital, officials said on Monday.

All positive cases were received in Leh.

So far, 228 people have succumbed to Covid-19 in Ladakh. Of these, 168 deaths were reported from Leh and 60 from Kargil, according to the officials.

While the number of active Covid-19 cases has come down to 73 in Ladakh - 68 from Leh and 5 from Kargil.

All 21 patients were discharged from a Leh hospital.

With this, the total number of recoveries stands at 28,765, the officials said.

(Inputs from PTI)

Related stories

186 Fresh Covid-19 Cases In Thane; Active Tally Rises To 1,604

Delhi Sees 1,227 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, 8 More Deaths

Tags

National Fresh Cases Of Coronavirus Ladakh Reports 3 Fresh Covid Cases Increases Covid-19 Death Tolls Negligence Positivity Rate Government Facilities Fatality Rate
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Pakistan Play Dutch After 19 Years In ODIs

Pakistan Play Dutch After 19 Years In ODIs

Mumbai Terror Attacks: What Happened On 26/11?

Mumbai Terror Attacks: What Happened On 26/11?