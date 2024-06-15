National

Kuwait Fire Tragedy: Remains Of 33-Year-Old Mumbai Man Reach City

At least 49 foreign workers, 45 of them Indians, were killed and 50 others injured in the fire at a seven-storey building in Kuwait's Mangaf on Wednesday. The remaining deceased were Pakistani, Filipino, Egyptian and Nepali nationals. The building in southern Kuwait's Mangaf area housed around 195 migrant workers.

PTI/X/@narendramodi
Kuwait fire tragedy | Photo: PTI/X/@narendramodi
info_icon

The mortal remains of Denny Karunakaran, one of the 45 Indians killed in a devastating fire in Kuwait, arrived in the city in the early hours of Saturday.

At least 49 foreign workers, 45 of them Indians, were killed and 50 others injured in the fire at a seven-storey building in Kuwait's Mangaf on Wednesday. The remaining deceased were Pakistani, Filipino, Egyptian and Nepali nationals. The building in southern Kuwait's Mangaf area housed around 195 migrant workers.

Kutty said Denny had travelled to Kuwait four years ago and was an accounts and sales coordinator with NBTC.

"I spoke to him around two months ago, and we had planned to fix his marriage. I met him two years ago, he was looking to buy a flat and was working hard. His death has come as a shock to his family, friends and neighbours," the distraught father said.

Denny studied at Wilson College in south Mumbai and moved to Bible College in Punalur, Kerala, for further studies.

At least 49 foreign workers, 45 of them Indians, were killed and 50 others injured in the fire at a seven-storey building in Kuwait's Mangaf on Wednesday.

The remaining deceased were Pakistani, Filipino, Egyptian and Nepali nationals. The building in southern Kuwait's Mangaf area housed around 195 migrant workers.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Recent Terror Incidents Desperate Attempt By Pak Handlers To Keep Shops Running: J-K DGP
  2. Breaking News June 15 LIVE: Kate Middleton Makes First Public Appearance Since Cancer Diagnosis; Meloni-Modi Selfie Goes Viral
  3. Ahead Of CM's Visit To Gwalior, Two Unidentified Persons Found Murdered
  4. 'Never Indulged In It, This Is BJP's Job': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Hits Back Over 'Vindictive Politics' Allegation
  5. Kerala: Two School Students Drown In Quarry Pond
Entertainment News
  1. 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' On Disney+ Hotstar Movie Review: Vidya Balan-Pratik Gandhi's Chemistry Keeps This Romcom From Becoming A Yawn Fest
  2. Anil Kapoor Describes His Wife Sunita Kapoor As 'Bigg Boss' Of The Family
  3. Comedian Maniesh Paul Wishes Happy Birthday To His 'Mini Me'
  4. Tom Glynn-Carney On His ‘House Of Dragon’ Character: 'Immensely Troubled, Very Complex'
  5. Socialising & Relaxation Part Of Simple Kaul's Routine For Mental Fitness
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Euro 2024 Action Continues, Sumit Nagal Gears Up For Perugia Challengers SF
  2. Slovenia Vs Denmark, Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch European Championship
  3. Euro 2024: Hosts Germany Thump Scotland 5-1 In Clinical Opening Win - In Pics
  4. US Open Golf: Tiger Woods 'May Or May Not' Have Played Last Game After Missing Cut
  5. ICC T20 WC 2024: SA Edge Nepal Thriller As NZ Thrash Uganda - Data Debrief
World News
  1. Emergency Crews Rescue 28 People Trapped On Upside-Down Ride At Oregon Amusement Park
  2. Visit These Historical Places To Experience The True Essence Of Juneteenth
  3. Pakistan Govt Announces Rs 10.20 Reduction In Petrol Price Ahead Of Eid Ul Adha
  4. As #Melodi Goes Viral, Here's A Look At India-Italy Ties, Facts On Italian PM Meloni
  5. Heat Wave Alert: NWS Predicts Sweltering Week For Midwest And Northeast
Latest Stories
  1. 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' On Disney+ Hotstar Movie Review: Vidya Balan-Pratik Gandhi's Chemistry Keeps This Romcom From Becoming A Yawn Fest
  2. NEP Vs SA, ICC T20 WC 2024: South Africa Survive A Major Upset As Nepal Go Down By One Run - Watch
  3. UGC NET Admit Card 2024 Released: Download Now, Exams Scheduled For June 18
  4. RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Likely To Meet CM Yogi Adityanath Today Amid Rift Buzz With BJP
  5. Fardeen Khan Opens Up On Battling Depression: It's A Natural Process That Everyone Goes Through
  6. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Euro 2024 Action Continues, Sumit Nagal Gears Up For Perugia Challengers SF
  7. ‘Kashmir Not Integral Part Of India’: What Is Arundhati Roy's 2010 Speech That Invoked UAPA
  8. Breaking News June 15 LIVE: Kate Middleton Makes First Public Appearance Since Cancer Diagnosis; Meloni-Modi Selfie Goes Viral