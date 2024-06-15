Kuwait Fire Tragedy: Remains Of 33-Year-Old Mumbai Man Reach City

The mortal remains of Denny Karunakaran, one of the 45 Indians killed in a devastating fire in Kuwait, arrived in the city in the early hours of Saturday.
At least 49 foreign workers, 45 of them Indians, were killed and 50 others injured in the fire at a seven-storey building in Kuwait's Mangaf on Wednesday. The remaining deceased were Pakistani, Filipino, Egyptian and Nepali nationals. The building in southern Kuwait's Mangaf area housed around 195 migrant workers.
Kutty said Denny had travelled to Kuwait four years ago and was an accounts and sales coordinator with NBTC.
"I spoke to him around two months ago, and we had planned to fix his marriage. I met him two years ago, he was looking to buy a flat and was working hard. His death has come as a shock to his family, friends and neighbours," the distraught father said.
Denny studied at Wilson College in south Mumbai and moved to Bible College in Punalur, Kerala, for further studies.
At least 49 foreign workers, 45 of them Indians, were killed and 50 others injured in the fire at a seven-storey building in Kuwait's Mangaf on Wednesday.
The remaining deceased were Pakistani, Filipino, Egyptian and Nepali nationals. The building in southern Kuwait's Mangaf area housed around 195 migrant workers.