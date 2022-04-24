Sunday, Apr 24, 2022
Kolkata Sizzles On Season's Hottest Day

For next three days, South Bengal districts, including Kolkata, will experience dry weather, according to Met department.

Kolkata Sizzles On Season's Hottest Day
Scorching heat in Kolkata Getty Images

Updated: 24 Apr 2022 7:14 pm

Kolkata sizzled as it recorded the season's highest temperature of 39.6 degrees Celsius on Sunday, with the weather office predicting dry weather in south Bengal districts over the next three days.

Bankura recorded the highest temperature in West Bengal at 43.1 degrees Celsius, the weather office said.

Alipore headquarters of the Regional Met Centre recorded this summer's highest temperature in Kolkata at 39.6 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was 28.3 degrees Celsius.

Adding to the discomfort was the maximum relative humidity of 89 per cent, it said.

Though there are usually fewer people and vehicles on the roads on Sundays, the extreme weather ensured that the city wore a deserted look with only those having no option but stepping out, braving the heat and humidity.

The day's highest temperature at Dum Dum in the northern outskirts of the city was recorded at 40.5 degrees Celsius, it said.

The weather office predicted hot and uncomfortable weather in Kolkata on Monday with the maximum and minimum temperatures hovering around 39 degrees Celsius and 29 degrees Celsius, respectively.

It forecast dry weather in all the south Bengal districts, including Kolkata, over the next three days.

The sub-Himalayan districts of West Bengal are likely to experience a better climate during the next few days. The weather office predicted light to moderate rainfall with the possibility of thunder in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar. 

The other places in the state where mercury crossed the 40 degrees Celsius mark are Midnapore (42 degrees C), Malda (41 degrees C) and Krishnanagar (40.6 degrees C).

Darjeeling recorded a maximum temperature of 22.2 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 12.8 degrees Celsius on Sunday, it said. 

