Kolkata Police Files Case After Man Throws Kitten To Death From High-Rise

The complaint, lodged at Tangra police station here, includes IPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 429 (mischief by killing or maiming animals), and Section 11(1) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act, 1960.

Representational Image
Photo: Representational Image
Police have filed a case against a man for allegedly throwing a kitten from his high-rise apartment, resulting in the animal's death.

The complaint, lodged at Tangra police station here, includes IPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 429 (mischief by killing or maiming animals), and Section 11(1) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act, 1960.

According to a statement by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), the man's wife, Fabiha Hashmi, filed the complaint.

According to sources, the accused in a fit of rage during a domestic altercation threw the kitten out of the 13th-floor apartment window, causing its immediate death.

While the accused has not been arrested, police assured that investigation will continue.

