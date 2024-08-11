National

'Don't Deserve To Live': TMC Calls For Stricter Laws For Rapists After Murder-Rape Of Kolkata Doctor

Reacting to the horrific incident at RG Kar Hospital, Abhishek Banerjee demanded that the trial and conviction in sexual assault cases should be completed within seven days.

kolkata rape murder case
TMC Calls For Stricter Laws For Rapists After Murder-Rape Of Kolkata Doctor | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Following the murder and rape of a trainer doctor at a Kolkata hospital, the Trinamool Congress has called for stricter and new laws for such heinous crimes. Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee has called for a new bill in the Parliament which would expedite the trial and conviction of rapists and sex offenders.

Reacting to the horrific incident at RG Kar Hospital, the TMC leader demanded that the trial and conviction in sexual assault cases should be completed within seven days.

Protest against rape and killing of trainee doctor - | Photo: PTI
Torn Bluetooth Device Leads To Arrest Of Accused In Kolkata Trainee Doctor's Murder Case

BY Outlook Web Desk

"These rapists, who don't deserve to live in the society, should be dealt with either through encounter or by hanging," stated Banerjee.

Speaking to reports, the TMC leader slammed the BJP and urged them to pass a bill in the Parliament for swift justice for sexual assault cases. He added that if such a bill were to be passed, TMC would support the legislation.

Banerjee also cited heinous crimes against women such as the Hathras rape case, Unnao rape case, Manipur sexual assault and the Nirbhaya case in Delhi while calling for reforms in the justice system.

The 'outsider' man had access to different departments of the hospital | - Representative Image
Kolkata Doctor Death: 'Outsider' Arrested In Case, Policy Say He Seems To Be 'Directly' Involved

BY Outlook Web Desk

On Saturday at 7:30 AM a second-year postgraduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Hospital was found dead in the seminar hall of the medical college.

As per the initial autopsy and postmortem report, the trainee doctor had been sexually assaulted and then killed. Officials stated that there were multiple signs of struggle and injuries on the body and the doctor's neck had also been broken.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Paris Olympics: Jemimah Rodrigues 'Can't Wait' To Play For India At Los Angeles 2028
  2. The Hundred: Kieron Pollard Hits Five Consecutive Sixes In Rashid Khan's Over - Watch
  3. Bangladesh Cricket Team Flees Home Unrest, Heads To Pakistan Early
  4. WI Vs RSA, 1st Test, Day 4 Highlights: South Africa's Bowlers Put Them On Top At Stumps
  5. WI Vs SA, 1st Test: Keshav Maharaj Hopes Proteas' Patience 'Pays Dividends' Against West Indies
Football News
  1. Indian Super League 2024-25 Season To Kick-Off On September 13
  2. Ederson Commits To Manchester City Stay After Pep Guardiola Talks
  3. Rangers 2-1 Motherwell: Vaclav Cerny Scores Winner As Gers Up And Running At Hampden
  4. Erik Ten Hag Retains Faith In Jadon Sancho After Community Shield Penalty Miss
  5. Manchester City 1-1 Manchester United (7-6 Pens): Manuel Akanji's Spot-Kick Wins Community Shield
Tennis News
  1. Jannik Sinner Reaches Montreal Quarter-Finals With Alejandro Tabilo Win
  2. Canadian Open: Gauff Follows Up Olympic Frustration With Shnaider Shock In Toronto
  3. Cincinnati Open 2024 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch In India
  4. Canadian Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas Slams Father's Coaching Style After Shock Defeat
  5. Cincinnati Open: Defending Champion Novak Djokovic Withdraws
Hockey News
  1. Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Field Hockey Medallists - In Pics
  2. Paris Games: Neeraj Chopra Celebrates Silver Medal Win - In Pics
  3. PR Sreejesh Opens Up On Retirement, His Replacement And Coaching Role Post Paris Olympics
  4. India's Hockey Captain Harmanpreet Singh Credits Mental Conditioning For Consecutive Olympic Bronze
  5. Paris Olympics: Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Lauds India's Bronze Winning Hockey Team

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Is There Bomb In My Bag?' Air India Passenger's Comment Leads To Arrest
  2. 'Malicious, Mischievous, Manipulative': Adani Group Slams Latest Hindenburg Report On SEBI Links
  3. Former EAM Natwar Singh Passes Away At 93, PM Modi & More Pay Tribute
  4. Weather News: Delhi Faces Waterlogging, 288 Roads Closed In Himachal Due To Floods | IMD Forecast
  5. Torn Bluetooth Device Leads To Arrest Of Accused In Kolkata Trainee Doctor's Murder Case
Entertainment News
  1. Travis Scott Released From Police Custody Without Charges After Paris Hotel Altercation Incident
  2. Did You Know? Akshay Kumar Sees 'Tom And Jerry' As 'Action-Violence' And Not Comedy, Here's Why
  3. Ranbir Kapoor Spotted Taking A Stroll With Raha In His Arms - Watch Viral Video Inside
  4. Watch: Shah Rukh Khan Captivates Hearts With His Speech After He Wins Lifetime Achievement Award At Locarno Film Festival
  5. Nikkhil Advani On Why He Is Hesitant To Work With Salman Khan Again: He Feels Bad If His Films Make Less Than Rs 300 Crore
US News
  1. Fisherman Finds Missing Lego Shark 27 Years After Spill. See The Rare Find
  2. Meijer Recalls Chocolate Chip Cookies Due To Undeclared Milk Allergen | What Shoppers Need To Know
  3. Did Taylor Swift Secretly Endorse Kamala Harris? | Here's The Truth Behind The Viral Claim
  4. Unusual Jobs At The Olympics: These People Keep It Going
  5. Turn Your Instagram Notes Into Golden Notes By Using These ‘Special Words’
World News
  1. Fisherman Finds Missing Lego Shark 27 Years After Spill. See The Rare Find
  2. UK Riots: King Charles Hails Unity Against Racism; Over 700 Arrests Made Amid Far-Right Riots
  3. Thousands Protest In Serbia Against Lithium Mining Project; Officials Say Plot Against President
  4. Bangladesh: Muhammad Yunus Calls For 'National Unity' Amid Rise In Violence Against Hindus, Minorities
  5. Turkey Restores Instagram After 9-Day Ban | Here's What Happened
Latest Stories
  1. India At Paris Olympics, Day 15: Full Schedule, Events, IST Timings - All You Need To Know
  2. Today's Horoscope For August 10, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  3. Weekly Horoscope For August 11th To August 17th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  4. Weather Wrap: IMD Issues ‘Orange Alert’ For Several States, ‘Yellow Alert’ Issued In Delhi | Details
  5. Paris Olympics Day 14: Who Won Yesterday? Check Results For All Medal Events And Updated Tally
  6. Video Shows Brazil Plane's Fall From Sky Before Crash That Killed 61
  7. US To Lift Ban On Sales Of Offensive Weapons To Saudi Arabia: Report
  8. Paris Olympics Day 15 Highlights: Faith Kipyegon Wins Third Straight 1500m Gold; Vinesh Phogat's CAS Verdict Deferred Till August 13