'Don't Deserve To Live': TMC Calls For Stricter Laws For Rapists After Murder-Rape Of Kolkata Doctor

Following the murder and rape of a trainer doctor at a Kolkata hospital, the Trinamool Congress has called for stricter and new laws for such heinous crimes. Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee has called for a new bill in the Parliament which would expedite the trial and conviction of rapists and sex offenders.
Reacting to the horrific incident at RG Kar Hospital, the TMC leader demanded that the trial and conviction in sexual assault cases should be completed within seven days.
"These rapists, who don't deserve to live in the society, should be dealt with either through encounter or by hanging," stated Banerjee.
Speaking to reports, the TMC leader slammed the BJP and urged them to pass a bill in the Parliament for swift justice for sexual assault cases. He added that if such a bill were to be passed, TMC would support the legislation.
Banerjee also cited heinous crimes against women such as the Hathras rape case, Unnao rape case, Manipur sexual assault and the Nirbhaya case in Delhi while calling for reforms in the justice system.
On Saturday at 7:30 AM a second-year postgraduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Hospital was found dead in the seminar hall of the medical college.
As per the initial autopsy and postmortem report, the trainee doctor had been sexually assaulted and then killed. Officials stated that there were multiple signs of struggle and injuries on the body and the doctor's neck had also been broken.