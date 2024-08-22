Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: SC Hearing Today; CBI, Bengal Govt To Submit Status Report On RG Kar Probe

The Supreme Court is slated to resume further hearing on the recent incident of brutal rape and murder of a 31-year-old in-duty Kolkata doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.
Following the apex court's order issued on Tuesday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as well as the West Bengal Government are expected to submit two separate progress reports on the investigation into case.
Kolkata RG Kar doctor death: About SC's first hearing
On August 20, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud and comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Mishra heard the case of the gruesome rape and murder of the 31-year-old female trainee doctor that has sparked nationwide outrage and protests.
The apex court on Tuesday reprimanded the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government highlighting its various lapses in handling of the case. Furthermore, the top court also strongly condemned the authority for failing to stop vandalism at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 15 midnight.
The bench also pulled up the hospital authorities and the former principal of the hospital, Dr Sandip Ghosh, for the delay in the registration of a First Information Report (FIR), asking why it was done three hours after cremation.
Additionally, the bench also criticised the authorities for making the parents of the victim wait for three hours before they could see her body and making the victim's identity and photographs public.
In a bid to ensure maximum safety for the on-duty healthcare professionals, the Supreme Court on Tuesday constituted a 10-member National Task Force (NTF) that will formulate a national protocol.