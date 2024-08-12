Kolkata Doctor Death: Sandip Ghosh Appointed As New Principal At CNMCH Hours After Resigning From RG Kar Hospital; Sparks Debate

Just hours after Dr. Sandip Ghosh resigned as principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata on Monday due to protests over the rape and murder of a female trainee doctor, the West Bengal Government appointed him as the new principal of Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital (CNMCH). This move has sparked even more agitation among students and opposition parties.
After Ghosh was named the principal of the CNMCH, agitating junior doctors there locked the doors of the chamber meant for the principal.
Sandip Ghosh Resigned On Monday
Sandip Ghosh faced strong public criticism and accusations of mismanagement and financial issues at the Kolkata government-run hospital and said he resigned due to “moral responsibility” and “political conspiracy.”
Ghosh while addressing his resignation said, “The sole demand of people of the state was my resignation. So, I am resigning willingly and not under any pressure… I am being defamed on social media. Some people are spreading false accusations against me. Students are being provoked to seek my removal. The deceased doctor was like my child, and I want the guilty to be punished. As a parent, I am resigning.”
BJP Levelled Allegations Against Sandip Ghosh
BJP MLA and Opposition Leader Suvendu Adhikari had also been questioning why Ghosh was still in charge of the medical college.
In a post on X, Adhikari wrote, “It is common knowledge that Ghosh was removed twice from the coveted RG Kar Medical College’s principal’s chair by the Health Department. But he mysteriously remained in the position. Such is his influence that once a government order for his removal was cancelled within 48 hours, and another time after he was removed and transferred to the Murshidabad Medical College but found his way back to RG Kar within a month."
Who Is New Principal Of RG Kar Hospital?
The Bengal government on Monday appointed Dr. Suhrita Paul as the new principal for RG Kar Medical College. She was working as an Officer on Special Duty at the West Bengal Health and Family Welfare Department.
Meanwhile, Dr. Ajay Kumar Ray, who was replaced by Dr. Ghosh at CNMCH, will now be the new Officer on Special Duty at Swasthya Bhawan.
Protesting Doctors React To New Appointment
Addressing the appointment of Paul in RG Kar, one of the convenors of the Joint Platform of Doctors, WB, Dr Punyabrata Gun, told media, "We are stunned that Sandip Ghosh has been reinstated as the principal of the CNMC, just to add fuel to the fire. At the same time, Dr Suhrita Paul has been appointed as RGKMC principal in this ultra-sensitive moment."
He alleged that Paul was removed from the chair of VC of WBUHS a few months back because of financial irregularities.
It seems efforts are on to frustrate the entire system, claimed Dr Hiralal Konar, the other joint convenor of the forum.
Previously, faculty members at RG Kar Hospital accused Sandip Ghosh of misusing funds and mishandling procurement processes.
Other Changes Made By Bengal Government
Amid the protests, the West Bengal government on Monday appointed Dr Debasish Halder as the new Director of Health Services (DHS), officials said.
Halder, who was the Joint DHS (Non-Communicable Diseases Screening) in his last assignment, replaced Dr Siddhartha Neogi, they said.
The state government also named Shubhanjan Das as a secretary in the Health and Family Welfare Department, they added.
Just a day earlier, the state government had also removed the hospital's Superintendent, Sanjay Vashisth.