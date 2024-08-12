Delhi Hospitals, Including AIIMS Begin Indefinite Strike Over Kolkata Doctor's Death; Elective Services Suspended

In their letter, FORDA lists 5 demands - Expeditious Acceptance of Residents' Demands, Resignation of all the responsible authorities, which include Principal, MSVP, Dean, HOD of pulmonary medicine, ACP of RG Kar MC&H police outpost, who could not perform their duty of protecting the dignity and life of a woman who was in this case an on duty doctor, No Police Brutality, Swift Justice for the Deceased and Security Protocols for Healthcare Workers and formation of Expert committee.