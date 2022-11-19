Saturday, Nov 19, 2022
Kin Of Farmers Who Died During Anti-Agri Law Stir Yet To Get Compensation: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said even though over 700 farmers died during the stir against the now-repealed agri laws, their families are yet to get any compensation as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "reverence is only for his 2-3 friends".

Rahul Gandhi in Nanded
Rahul Gandhi in Nanded Photo: PTI

Updated: 19 Nov 2022 10:05 pm

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said even though over 700 farmers died during the stir against the now-repealed agri laws, their families are yet to get any compensation as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "reverence is only for his 2-3 friends".

"733 farmers were martyred. 'Mafiveer' had to bow before the power of Satyagrah. But, the intentions did not change!

"It has been one year since the black laws were withdrawn, but neither the family of any farmer who died got compensation nor any step was taken to help the farmers. Because PM's reverence is only for his 2-3 friends," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

Congress general secretary of communications, Jairam Ramesh also said the Bharat Jodo Yatra marked this day by paying tributes to the farmers who died during the agitation.

"Today's the 1st anniversary of PM's announcement that the three black farm laws were being withdrawn. Bharat Jodo Yatra marked this historic victory for farmers at Bhastan in Buldhana district by paying tribute to their determination and homage to over 700 farmers who were martyred," Ramesh said on Twitter.

(Inputs from PTI)

