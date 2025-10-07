Kerala Woman Killed, Body Found in Gorge; Husband Arrested for Premeditated Murder

Police say 59-year-old Sam George smothered wife Jessy during an argument, drove 60 km to dump her body in Idukki; marital discord and court disputes cited as motive.

Updated on:
Kottayam Woman Killed, Body Found in Gorge; Husband Arrested for Premeditated Murder
Representational Image
Summary
  • Jessy, 49, was found dead in a 50-ft gorge in Idukki days after her NRI children reported her missing; husband Sam George was arrested on October 3.

  • Police allege Sam murdered her after a dispute, citing long-standing marital issues and fear over a pending court verdict in her favour.

  • Investigation revealed Sam had concealed his marital status at MG University and recently befriended a foreign student, though she had no role in the crime.

A Kerala woman’s body was found dumped gorge some 60 km from her home in Kottayam. Her body was found days after her NRI children reported that they were not able to contact her. 

The main suspect, the woman’s husband, was arrested by the police on October 3. 

On September 26, during an argument, the husband allegedly smothered her, put the body in the trunk of his car and drove it 60 km to Udumbannoor village in Idukki, where he “dumped” the body in a 50 ft gorge. The place, according to the police, had been carefully chosen – allegedly suggesting premeditation.

The Indian Express reported that Kappadakunnel Sam George, 59, and his late wife, Jessy, 49, were an estranged couple involved in an acrimonious court case. Police reported that the couple lived separately under the same roof in Kottayam’s Kanakkary village, and Sam was allegedly upset when she questioned him about his relationship with other women. The couple were never formally divorced.

Sam was a former IT worker who worked in Bengaluru and the Middle East. He enrolled in MG University in Kottayam to pursue a post-graduate degree in tourism and travel management, where he allegedly concealed his marital status.

Kottayam Superintendent of Police Shahul Hameed A claimed that the marital discord has been prevailing between the couple for the past decade. He added, “Since 2015, they have been living in the same house. The wife lived on the ground floor, while the husband lived on the first. He had a habit of occasionally undertaking foreign trips and befriending foreign women, inviting them to Kerala and telling them about the opportunities here for foreign students.”

During his trip to Tehran in January of this year, Sam made friends with a woman and convinced her to continue her education in Kerala.  At MG University, where Sam was a student, the woman eventually enrolled in a yoga course at the Centre for Yoga and Naturopathy.

The police claim that Sam took the woman back to the residence, but the plan was abandoned after Jessy made a strong objection.

Under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, Jessy was permitted to remain in their Kanakkary home while a court heard their marital dispute.  According to the SP, Sam started to worry "that the impending verdict would be in favour of Jessy" because Jessy's maintenance petition was still pending in court.

Regarding the murder, the SP said, “A few years back, Sam had lived near the place where he chose to dispose of the body of his wife. Last month, he had visited the place, which indicates that the murder was pre-planned.” 

The couple's three children, who are all employed overseas, didn't realise anything was wrong until the following day. They alerted their relatives, who then went to the police.  Sam is said to have abandoned his car and run away by that point.

Eventually, Sam and his Iranian friend were located in Mysuru. The body was discovered in Idukki.

“The Iranian woman has no role in the murder. She became aware of it only after the police nabbed Sam. She has fully cooperated with the probe,” police said.

According to the department head at MG University, Dr Robinet Jacob, Sam had told them he was a bachelor.

“He studied only for five months and did not even attend the first semester exam. He got admission through the regular entrance exam,” he said. “We never doubted his claim. It was only after his arrest that we knew the family details.”

Sam, who came from an affluent family in Uzhavoor, Kottayam, married Jessy in 1994 after meeting her in Bengaluru. Jessy was from Kaipattorr in the Pathanamthitta district.  Those who knew them claim that due to familial resistance, the marriage was not legally recognised or formally celebrated in a church.  Sam's first wife had abandoned him and their toddler daughter.

The pair started experiencing issues while they were in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.  After some time, the couple bought a new home in Kanakkary.

Both of their sons reside overseas.  In addition, Jessy was close to Sam's daughter from his first marriage and assisted in raising her.

