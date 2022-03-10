Friday, Mar 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Kerala Records 1,426 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 227 Deaths

The southern state also reported 227 deaths which raised the toll to 66,689, according to a government release.

Kerala Records 1,426 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 227 Deaths
COVID cases in Kerala. (Representational image) AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Mar 2022 10:56 pm

Kerala on Thursday recorded 1,426 new COVID-19 infections which raised the total caseload to 65,17,950 in the state. The southern state also reported 227 deaths which raised the toll to 66,689, according to a government release.
               

Of the deaths, 2 were reported in the last 24 hours, 22 were those which occurred in the last few days but were not recorded due to late receipt of documents and 203 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, the release said.
               

With 2,055 more people recovering from the virus since Wednesday, the total recoveries in the state reached 64,39,421, and the active cases dropped to 11,022, it said.
               

Related stories

88 Fresh Covid-19 Cases In Andhra Pradesh

Odisha Reports 108 New COVID-19 Cases, 1 Fresh Fatality

COVID-19: Puducherry Records Only One New Case; Zero Fatalities

As many as 27,923 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. Among the 14 districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest with 260 cases, followed by Kottayam 187 and Thiruvananthapuram 179, the release said.
               

Of the new cases, 14 were health workers, 6 were from outside the State, and 1,342 were infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 64.
               

There are currently 31,380 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 30,331 are in-home or institutional quarantine and 1,049 in hospitals, the release added.

With PTI inputs

Tags

National COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Active Covid Cases Covid-19 Cases COVID Restrictions Covid-19 India COVID Fatalities Rising Covid-19 Cases Kerala Thiruvananthapuram
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Gold price falls Rs 992 to Rs 52,635 per 10 grams; Silver Tanks Rs 1,949

Gold price falls Rs 992 to Rs 52,635 per 10 grams; Silver Tanks Rs 1,949

Nagaland Logs Two New COVID-19 Cases

Nagaland Logs Two New COVID-19 Cases